Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Health care vote delayed: The vote on the Senate health care bill has been delayed after Arizona Sen. John McCain had surgery to remove a blood clot from behind his eye. McCain will be resting at home at least a week before returning to the Senate, according to his spokesman. The vote on the bill was delayed because two senators have said publicly that they would not vote for the bill. Senate leaders can lose only one more Republican vote and still get the bill passed. No Senate Democrat plans to vote for the bill. 2. Nine killed in flash flood: Nine people died in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona on Saturday when flooding rains sent a wall of water into a creek where a group of family and friends were swimming. The group was at the Cold Springs swimming hole when they were caught in the flash flood. A 13-year-old boy remains missing. 3. Coulter vs. Delta: Conservative columnist Ann Coulter got into a Twitter fight with Delta Airlines Saturday after the airline gave her 'Comfort+' seat to another passenger. Coulter tweeted that she was given no information as to why her seat, which offers an additional three inches of legroom and cost $30 to book, was given to the other passenger. Coulter tweeted a photo of the person her seat was given to. She continued to tweet after the flight about the poor service she said she received from the airlines. Delta responded after several hours tweeting to Coulter, "We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary." 4. Child shot, killed: A 9-year-old Chicago boy was killed and 13 others wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The boy, Gustavo Garcia, was sitting inside an SUV when someone pulled beside the vehicle and began firing. The boy was shot in the back. More than 2,000 have been shot in Chicago since the beginning of the year. 5. Hollywood stars die: Two Hollywood legends died over the weekend. George Romero, whose 1969 classic, "Night of the Living Dead," is credited with setting the bar for all zombie movies and TV shows that have come since, was 77. He died from lung cancer. Actor Martin Landau, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of actor Bella Lugosi, died Friday at age 89. Landau starred in movies and TV series including "Mission Impossible" for which he was nominated for three Emmy awards and won a Golden Globe. He played Bob Ryan in the HBO series 'Entourage.' And one moreRoger Federer beat Marin Cilic on Sunday to win his eighth Wimbledon singles title. Federer, who turns 36 in August, defeated Cilic in straight sets. Garbine Muguruza defeated Venus Williams on Saturday to win the women's title.