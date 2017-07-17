OKLAHOMA CITY - A proposal is memorable enough, but a couple in Oklahoma City will have a story to tell for the ages.
A man proposed to his girlfriend while Garth Brooks sang “Unanswered Prayers,” KOCO reported.
When Brooks took notice of what was going on in the crowd, he stopped mid-song and had another question for the newly engaged, bride-to-be Chelsea: where she and her soon-to-be husband Drew wanted to go on her honeymoon, KFOR reported.
She didn’t have an answer yet, but that didn’t stop Brooks.
He told her, in front of the sold-out crowd, “If you pick Hawaii, Ms. Yearwood and I will pay for it,” KOCO reported.
Moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook.
Drew told KFOR that he’d been planning the proposal for three months with the assumption that “Unanswered Prayers” would be part of the set list, KFOR reported.
Later in the show, when his wife and singing partner, Trisha Yearwood joined him, he “broke the news” about his honeymoon offer.
She warned that there would be no more engagements of fans during the show and that they’d be talking about her vacation later, KFOR reported.
