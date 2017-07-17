Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 87
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show
Close

Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show

Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show
Photo Credit: Anna Webber
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Garth Brooks speaks onstage at the HGTV Lodge during CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV)

Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Anna Webber

OKLAHOMA CITY -  A proposal is memorable enough, but a couple in Oklahoma City will have a story to tell for the ages.

A man proposed to his girlfriend while Garth Brooks sang “Unanswered Prayers,” KOCO reported.

>> Read more trending news

When Brooks took notice of what was going on in the crowd, he stopped mid-song and had another question for the newly engaged, bride-to-be Chelsea: where she and her soon-to-be husband Drew wanted to go on her honeymoon, KFOR reported.

She didn’t have an answer yet, but that didn’t stop Brooks.

He told her, in front of the sold-out crowd, “If you pick Hawaii, Ms. Yearwood and I will pay for it,” KOCO reported.

Moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook.

Drew told KFOR that he’d been planning the proposal for three months with the assumption that “Unanswered Prayers” would be part of the set list, KFOR reported.

Later in the show, when his wife and singing partner, Trisha Yearwood joined him, he “broke the news” about his honeymoon offer.

She warned that there would be no more engagements of fans during the show and that they’d be talking about her vacation later, KFOR reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show
    Garth Brooks offers honeymoon to couple engaged during his show
    A proposal is memorable enough, but a couple in Oklahoma City will have a story to tell for the ages. A man proposed to his girlfriend while Garth Brooks sang “Unanswered Prayers,” KOCO reported. >> Read more trending news When Brooks took notice of what was going on in the crowd, he stopped mid-song and had another question for the newly engaged, bride-to-be Chelsea: where she and her soon-to-be husband Drew wanted to go on her honeymoon, KFOR reported. She didn’t have an answer yet, but that didn’t stop Brooks. He told her, in front of the sold-out crowd, “If you pick Hawaii, Ms. Yearwood and I will pay for it,” KOCO reported. Moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook. Drew told KFOR that he’d been planning the proposal for three months with the assumption that “Unanswered Prayers” would be part of the set list, KFOR reported. Later in the show, when his wife and singing partner, Trisha Yearwood joined him, he “broke the news” about his honeymoon offer. She warned that there would be no more engagements of fans during the show and that they’d be talking about her vacation later, KFOR reported.
  • Delta tells Ann Coulter her insults are 'unacceptable'
    Delta tells Ann Coulter her insults are 'unacceptable'
    Delta Airlines has pushed back at Ann Coulter after the conservative commentator berated the carrier on Twitter over a changed seat assignment. Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an 'extra room seat' she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat. She joked that Delta hires people who seek to be prison guards, animal handlers or East German police. Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night that it was refunding her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. It added that 'your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.' Coulter continued her online rant Monday.
  • Aaron Carter criticizes Georgia law officers after arrest
    Aaron Carter criticizes Georgia law officers after arrest
    Aaron Carter feels his 'celebrity was targeted' during his arrest on drunken driving and drug charges in north Georgia over the weekend. Authorities say the 29-year-old singer was released on bail Sunday. Carter, of Port Richey, Florida, is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects. In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store 'by several police officers with aggression.' He says he wasn't in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for 'long standing anxiety.' Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said Monday that since the case is active, he can't comment at this time. Carter said his next show, set for Monday night at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, will go on as scheduled.
  • Family says son was killed over just a few dollars
    Family says son was killed over just a few dollars
    An Atlanta family said their son was killed over a few dollars in his pocket. Channel 2's Chris Jose spent Sunday evening with the family of Calvin Clark Jr. His mother told Jose that she believes her son only had a couple of dollars in his pocket when he was robbed and killed. 'Could you please turn yourself in? Could you tell me why? Why would you take his life? I won't be able to see my grandchildren. I won't be able to talk to him anymore,' Quacher Williams said. With her family by her side, Williams told Jose how her son worked hard for his money. 'He enjoyed living. He enjoyed life. He was comical. He was going back to school,' Williams told Jose. 'My son Calvin was a very quiet person, he worked every day. He bothered no one.' On Friday, police were called to the 600 block of Newtown Circle in southeast Atlanta on a report of a deadly shooting. Clark lived in the apartment complex with his girlfriend. TRENDING STORIES: Deputy shot during domestic incident, alleged shooter takes life after standoff Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia What caused the large plume of smoke across Atlanta's skyline Sunday? Tires! Atlanta named the 7th sweatiest city in U.S. Clark's father believes his son was robbed and shot to death over a few dollars. 'However much it was, it was his. It was his money, you know?' Calvin Clark Sr. told Jose. The shooting happened in the middle of the day, but Atlanta police have few leads because witnesses aren't coming forward. 'Please just come forward man, because we're over here grieving,' Clark Sr. pleaded. Sunday night, family members gathered to remember the 23-year-old. They told Jose there won't be closure unless police make an arrest. 'I don't understand any of this. I need justice for my son. Can somebody please tell me who killed him? He's not here anymore. Somebody tell me who killed him,' Williams said. The family is expected to meet with the medical examiner Monday. A vigil in Clark's honor is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. outside the apartment where her was killed. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Your call will remain anonymous and you could receive at $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • 7 things to know now: Health care vote; nine swept away in flooding; boy killed in drive-by shooting; Ann Coulter
    7 things to know now: Health care vote; nine swept away in flooding; boy killed in drive-by shooting; Ann Coulter
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Health care vote delayed: The vote on the Senate health care bill has been delayed after Arizona Sen. John McCain had surgery to remove a blood clot from behind his eye. McCain will be resting at home at least a week before returning to the Senate, according to his spokesman. The vote on the bill was delayed because two senators have said publicly that they would not vote for the bill. Senate leaders can lose only one more Republican vote and still get the bill passed. No Senate Democrat plans to vote for the bill. 2. Nine killed in flash flood: Nine people died in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona on Saturday when flooding rains sent a wall of water into a creek where a group of family and friends were swimming. The group was at the Cold Springs swimming hole when they were caught in the flash flood. A 13-year-old boy remains missing. 3. Coulter vs. Delta: Conservative columnist Ann Coulter got into a Twitter fight with Delta Airlines Saturday after the airline gave her 'Comfort+' seat to another passenger. Coulter tweeted that she was given no information as to why her seat, which offers an additional three inches of legroom and cost $30 to book, was given to the other passenger. Coulter tweeted a photo of the person her seat was given to. She continued to tweet after the flight about the poor service she said she received from the airlines. Delta responded after several hours tweeting to Coulter, “We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.” 4. Child shot, killed: A 9-year-old Chicago boy was killed and 13 others wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The boy, Gustavo Garcia, was sitting inside an SUV when someone pulled beside the vehicle and began firing. The boy was shot in the back. More than 2,000 have been shot in Chicago since the beginning of the year. 5. Hollywood stars die: Two Hollywood legends died over the weekend. George Romero, whose 1969 classic, “Night of the Living Dead,” is credited with setting the bar for all zombie movies and TV shows that have come since, was 77. He died from lung cancer. Actor Martin Landau, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of actor Bella Lugosi, died Friday at age 89. Landau starred in movies and TV series including “Mission Impossible” for which he was nominated for three Emmy awards and won a Golden Globe. He played Bob Ryan in the HBO series 'Entourage.' And one moreRoger Federer beat Marin Cilic on Sunday to win his eighth Wimbledon singles title. Federer, who turns 36 in August, defeated Cilic in straight sets. Garbine Muguruza defeated Venus Williams on Saturday to win the women’s title. In case you missed it 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.