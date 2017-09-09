Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

National
Gap, Banana Republic closing 200 stores
Gap, Banana Republic closing 200 stores

Gap, Banana Republic closing 200 stores
Gap, Banana Republic closing 200 stores

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Gap Inc., which owns Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and two other brands, will close hundreds of stores to make way for new ones. 

According to The Associated Press, the clothing retailer plans to close 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores in the next three years. The company plans to open 270 new Old Navy and Athleta stores during that time. 

The move supports efforts to leverage Old Navy and Athleta, which have reported rising sales, while Gap and Banana Republic have reported drops in sales.

Gap Inc., like many other retailers, has seen the impact of consumers’ preference to shop online, making it difficult for some brick-and-mortar stores to report significant earnings.

According to the AP, Old Navy is on track to surpass $10 billion in sales in the next few years, and Athleta is expected to exceed $1 billion in sales.

Read more at The Associated Press.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
    Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
    The western part of the state will most likely get the worst of Irma. And even though Irma weakened when it raked the Cuban coast and islands, it's expected to get its strength back over the ultra-toasty Florida Straits and hit the Sunshine State as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Look for Irma to hit the lower Florida Keys on Sunday morning, the southwest coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon and the Tampa region on Sunday night into Monday morning, said National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. The core of Irma 'will go over the Lower Keys and the southwest coast, but not over Southeast Florida,' said Feltgen, who is based in Miami. 'But that doesn't mean we won't have 20 inches of rain, storm surge. ... We're going to have a hurricane here.' That includes high winds, just not as high as what the west coast of the state will experience. Feltgen said he worries that people will misinterpret the forecast track change that puts Miami out of predicted area for Irma's eye. Irma is so large that even if the eye is to the west, Southeast Florida will get dangerous winds and water. The Tampa region looks likely to get a direct hit, although that could still change, Feltgen said Saturday. For decades disaster officials and meteorologists have put the Tampa region as one of their worst-case scenarios, along with Miami, New Orleans, Houston and New York. The other four cities have been hit in the last 25 years but Tampa has not been hit by a major hurricane since 1921 when its population was about 10,000, Feltgen said. Now it has around 3 million people. 'It's certainly one of those metropolitan areas where we have one of the greatest concerns, particularly with storm surge, particularly with inexperience,' Feltgen said. The hurricane center forecasts 8 to 12 feet (2.4 to 3.7 meters) of storm surge in extreme southwestern Florida, an area that includes Naples. Experts say the area from Venice to Captiva Island will get about 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.4 meters), with the Tampa Bay region getting about 3 to 5 feet (-0.9 to 1.5 meters) further north. Southeast Florida up to Boca Raton can expect 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to 3 meters) of storm surge, with areas further north on the east coast of Florida forecast to get 2 to 4 feet (0.6 to 1.2 meters) of storm surge. High wind, tornadoes and heavy rainfall of up to 20 inches (0.5 meters) are forecast for most of Florida. Overall, it will likely be less costly if Irma hits the west rather than east coast because the east coast has more people and more buildings, said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. But with hurricane-force winds that can stretch 100 miles (160 kilometers) wide, all of Florida can be under Irma at any given time, McNoldy said. The reason forecasters keep pushing Irma's projected path west lies hundreds of miles to the north. A high-pressure system keeps Irma moving west, but forecasters keep expecting it to weaken when a low-pressure system builds over the Great Lakes. When the low pressure builds and the high pressure weakens, Irma is expected to turn right and into Florida. The later the low pressure builds and the high pressure weakens, the later and further west the right turn is. This weather pattern is taking longer to kick in than forecasters expected. Irma is likely to remain a hurricane as it continues to chug up through Florida perhaps to the Georgia line, Feltgen said. Georgia will at least get tropical-storm-force winds. It's a few days out and it can still change, but forecasters worry that the remnants of Irma will stall out in the Tennessee Valley and bring lots of rain and potential flooding. If the forecast track doesn't change — it is likely to shift — the Nashville area, will end up getting the remnants of both Harvey and Irma.
  • Woman who chose baby instead of chemotherapy has died
    Woman who chose baby instead of chemotherapy has died
    A Michigan woman who sacrificed the chance to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died. Nick DeKlyen tells The Associated Press that his wife, Carrie DeKlyen, died early Saturday surrounded by family. He says among the last things he said to her were, 'I'll see you in Heaven.' Doctors removed Carrie DeKlyen's feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, a day after she gave birth to her daughter Life Lynn DeKlyen. The mother chose to forgo chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy. Life Lynn was born prematurely and weighs 1 pound, four ounces (567 grams), but is doing well. The couple from the western Michigan city of Wyoming have five other kids.
  • Hurricane Irma: Lowe's customer rewarded for giving last generator to fellow shopper
    Hurricane Irma: Lowe's customer rewarded for giving last generator to fellow shopper
    UPDATE: After the video of customer Ramon Santiago giving his generator to a woman in need after Lowe’s ran out went viral on social media, Santiago was rewarded Friday for his good deed. Lowe’s gave Santiago a generator free of charge once supplies were replenished. Read the original report below. Natural disasters often cause death and destruction, but the looming threat of Hurricane Irma has brought out the best in some Central Florida residents. >> Read more trending news Customers have gone from store to store searching for plywood, drinking water, gas cans and generators, and many have left empty-handed. Managers at the Lowe's store at South Semoran Boulevard and Lake Margaret Drive near Orlando's Conway neighborhood said they received a surprise shipment of 216 generators at about 7 a.m. Thursday. All were sold within two hours. Pam Brekke, who traveled almost 30 miles from her Sanford home to the Orlando store, was next in line to purchase a generator when she watched workers load the final unit onto a cart for the customer who was standing before her in line. Brekke said she spent days staring at empty store shelves, looking for generators. 'My father's on oxygen, and I'm worried about this storm,' she said while wiping tears from her eyes. Customer Ramon Santiago approached Brekke and gave her the generator he was going to buy without knowing why she was in tears. 'She need the generator,' said Santiago, whose first language isn't English. 'It's OK. No worry for them.' The two embraced and Santiago continued shopping. 'I'm very overwhelmed by that man,' a tearful Brekke said. 'That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man.' Brekke said it's encouraging to see people help one another during such a stressful time. Store managers said they're unsure if they'll receive another shipment of generators since each store in the state needs more.
  • Hurricanes drive addiction issues into public square
    Hurricanes drive addiction issues into public square
    Disasters cause stress, and stress can cause relapse for people struggling with addiction, whether their problem is alcohol, tobacco, pills or heroin. Authorities planning for the devastating effects of hurricanes now factor in the heightened danger of relapse and overdose. The problems of alcoholism and addiction become more public in a storm, said researcher Andrew Golub of the National Development and Research Institutes in New York, who studied illicit drug users in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. 'During a storm, it becomes harder to hide and cope with one's addiction in private,' Golub said. Scientists learned from Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy . Drug users took chances during storms, researchers found, avoiding evacuation to stay near their dealers or sharing needles with strangers putting themselves in danger of HIV and hepatitis. Those in treatment missed doses of medications and went back to street drugs to avoid withdrawal sickness. During Sandy, clinics that lost power measured methadone by candlelight. 'Disasters like this interrupt treatment,' said Enrique Pouget, whose team interviewed 300 injection drug users in New York after the 2012 storm. Methadone programs, highly regulated by the government, are required to have disaster emergency plans. The state of Florida, in cooperation with federal authorities, granted methadone clinics discretion to provide up to five days of medication ahead of Hurricane Irma. In Texas and Louisiana, some patients took home advance doses of methadone. Others received it in shelters or from alternative facilities. Florida's first needle exchange program — aimed at preventing overdoses and blood-borne infections — faces its biggest challenge yet with Irma. This past week, Dr. Hansel Tookes and his team gave away a week's supply of clean needles and overdose reversal kits, or Narcan. 'We want to make sure all of our people have Narcan so they can save lives and be first responders in the storm,' Tookes said of the 400 drug users who rely on his program . Drug users equipped with Narcan can save others who overdose. Mark Kinzly, co-founder of the Texas Overdose Naxolone Initiative, said his group distributed around 500 kits to clinics along the Texas coast in the midst of Harvey cleanup. Storms can be disastrous for people with addictions because they interrupt routines and schedules, he said. 'There's people that are going to be without jobs and without homes because of this hurricane,' Kinzly said. 'They're going to be less stable in their overall lives to begin with. That can be dangerous.' In the aftermath of flooded Houston, Julie Boon oversaw repairs at a sober-living home while giving advice to residents based on her own 30 years of sobriety. 'Have faith in the foundation you've built,' said Boon of Eudaimonia Recovery Homes. 'If you get into fear, reach out and speak to somebody.' People in long-term recovery have the ability to cope with disasters, said Julia Negron of Venice, Florida, a former injection drug user and organizer of the Suncoast Harm Reduction Project, a grassroots group working to prevent overdoses. 'You deal with life as it comes. So here you go: Here's a test,' she said. ___ Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarlaKJohnson
