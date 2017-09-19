Listen Live
Fugitive arrested wearing stethoscope, fake ID badge

Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office
By: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  A fugitive convicted of a 2010 bank robbery was wearing a stethoscope around his neck and a fake surgeon ID badge when he was arrested Monday in Pittsburgh.

Mark Huellen, 41, was spotted by sheriff’s deputies pulling away from a red light at a high rate of speed in the area of West Carson Street, near Station Square. He was stopped after he passed under the Fort Pitt Bridge.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Huellen appeared to be nervous.

It was easily determined that the ID badge Huellen was wearing was fake, according to a news release. It was “nothing more than something from a plastic label maker.”

Huellen, who was wanted since June 28 by federal authorities for violating the conditions of his probation on the bank robbery conviction, was arrested.

Read more at WPXI.com.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
