Frontier Airlines to add 21 cities, 85 routes

Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines will add 21 destinations and 85 routes to its lineup, the company announced Tuesday.
The airline plans to grow to a total of 82 cities total with more than 1,000 routes by next summer, according to a news release. That’s more than double the current number of total routes offered by the airline.
The airline also plans to add more planes to its fleet, growing from 63 to 76 jets by the end of 2018, according to USA Today.
“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America.”
To celebrate the announcement, the airline is offering limited-time one-way fares as low as $39.
Among the 21 cities that the airline will service, 18 are destinations the carrier previously serviced.
Buffalo, New York; Charleston, South Carolina; and Pensacola, Florida, are the new cities added to the airline’s route map. The 18 cities it will restore service to include the following:
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Boise, Idaho
- Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- El Paso, Texas
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Fresno, California
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Ontario, California
- Palm Springs, California
- Reno, Nevada
- San Jose, California
- Spokane, Washington
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
At least 20 new destinations are being added to Frontier’s Denver flight schedule, “suggesting that it's looking to funnel more connecting passengers through the airport,” USA Today reported. Frontier Airlines’ largest hub is in Denver.
It’s unclear when the airline will begin offering many of the new routes between cities.
