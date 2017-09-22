Frida, the hero rescue dog, saves 12 following Mexico earthquake

Frida, a rescue dog from the Mexican navy’s Canine Unit, has made headlines due to her heroic efforts following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked Mexico City on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 7-year-old Labrador has saved more than 50 people since joining the Mexican navy.

>> Read more trending news

Throughout her career, Frida has recovered 52 people, 12 of which were alive, in various natural disasters, including the earthquake that hit in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sept. 7.

KABC reported that Frida carries a camera on her harness to assist rescue crews as she navigates areas that would not be accessible otherwise.

Ella es Frida, pertenece a la Unidad Canina de la @SEMAR_mx y ha salvado más de 50 vidas en distintos desastres naturales. pic.twitter.com/SlQTiPgxAH — Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 21, 2017

Because of Frida’s age, the dog typically follows up after younger dogs, including 1-and-a-half-year-olds Evil and Echo, who first go into the rubble. Frida then confirms whether or not other dogs have detected a person, the LA Times reported.

The Navy has dispatched 15 rescue dogs in an effort to find survivors and those who have died. About 270 people have been confirmed dead, and that number will likely rise as Frida and her crew continue their search.