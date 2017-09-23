A wealthy European couple is accused of killing their nanny and burning her body in their backyard.

Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her boyfriend, Ouissem Medouni, 40, allegedly killed their 21-year-old French nanny, Sophie Lionnet, and are charged with her murder, police said.

A passerby noticed a foul smell and smoke coming from the couple’s home and called the police. Upon investigation, authorities discovered a charred corpse in the backyard on Friday. Though the body was badly burned, local residents identified the victim as Lionnet, the Daily Mail reported.

An 8-year-old boy made the gruesome discovery when he climbed a wall outside the couples $1.2 million London mansion and noticed a huge bonfire, investigators said. Lionnet’s friends said the nanny, who lived in the house, was paid only $60 a month. She was reportedly very unhappy and apparently planned to go home, even buying a plane ticket, but never arrived.

Sophie Lionnet a été tuer par un couple londonien. 21 ans, elle est aujourd'hui dans un autre monde, repose en paix ! #Londres 🇫🇷🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Q5fuHkQlLk — Poitout Florian (@Florian_Poitout) September 23, 2017

Neighbors told police they had not seen Lionnet in several weeks.

Kouider is the former girlfriend of Irish music mogul Mark Walton, who founded the boy band Boyzone.

Lionnet lived with the couple for just over a year and cared for two children, ages 3 and 6.

Police believe the murder happened sometime around Sept. 20, but have not released any possible motive for the crime.