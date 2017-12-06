Free cheesecake being offered at The Cheesecake Factory Dec. 6

The Cheesecake Factory is offering a free slice of one of its namesake desserts for one day.
The restaurant has partnered with food delivery app DoorDash to offer free slices and free delivery to customers Dec. 6.
“Today only, we’re delivering free slices of cheesecake with DoorDash! Any Slice Free! Literally. Free! You don’t need to purchase anything else! Use promo code 10000SLICES at checkout,” the company posted on Twitter.
Day of #10000Slices is finally here! Today only, we’re delivering free slices* of cheesecake with @DoorDash! Any Slice Free! Literally. Free! You don’t need to purchase anything else! Use promo code 10000SLICES at checkout. https://t.co/SjH9kRb97J pic.twitter.com/1YBqKM7mHK— Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 6, 2017
The free cheesecake offer is only available in certain areas. Customers can find out if they can get a slice at The Cheesecake Factory website.
