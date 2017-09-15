Listen Live
DEVELOPING:

Police investigating deadly accident involving construction worker

National
Fox Sports Radio host thrown off CNN over off-color remark on live television
Fox Sports Radio host thrown off CNN over off-color remark on live television

Fox Sports Radio host thrown off CNN over off-color remark on live television
Fox Sports Radio host thrown off CNN over off-color remark on live television

By: Rare.us

CNN host Brooke Baldwin was forced to cut an interview short when guest Clay Travis of Fox Sports Radio made some shocking comments on live television.

Baldwin invited Travis and former ESPN editor Keith Reed on her show to talk about the White House’s demands that ESPN fire anchor Jemele Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.” In the course of making his argument (that Hill should be disciplined), Travis declared, “I only believe in two things completely: the First Amendment and b**bs.”

After a few moments, the conversation quickly changed to his statement. Baldwin gave Travis a chance to clear up his remarks–at which time he repeated the declaration. Reed declared, “I’m astonished at everything I just heard.” After a few seconds of trying to process what Travis said, Baldwin cut the show, saying “That’s it, we’re done.” During the break, she tweeted “note to Men — that is never okay.”

Travis defended his remarks on Twitter, saying “the host lost it.”

Here’s the clip where Brooke cuts the feed:

News

  • Police investigating deadly accident involving construction worker
    Police investigating deadly accident involving construction worker
    Atlanta police and fire are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a construction worker.  Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street.  NewsChopper 2 is on the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News. Stay with WSBTV.com for updates on this developing story.    #BREAKING - @Atlanta_Police on scene of fatal accident involving construction worker on West Peachtree Street | UPDATES coming up on Ch. 2 pic.twitter.com/LXJ45rAQer — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 15, 2017  
  • Florida deputies rescue 10 horses, dog trapped after flooding
    Florida deputies rescue 10 horses, dog trapped after flooding
    Deputies rescued 10 horses and a dog that were trapped inside a Sebring, Florida, barn because of floodwaters following Irma.  Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a videos on Facebook of the deputies in waist-deep water walking the horses to safety on Wednesday.  >> Read more trending news Deputies said a creek had risen to historic levels, trapping the the horses in a barn and on a small hill that remained above water. Related: Happy ending after Hurricane Irma sucks water away from bay, stranding manatees The department’s animal services and agriculture unit loaded animals onto a trailer took them to a more suitable stable until the water recedes, according to deputies.  The effects of Hurricane Irma has led to numerous animal rescue missions. Earlier this week, manatees and dolphins were among the animals rescued.
  • Arthur Blank reflects on 'amazement' of new stadium ahead of big weekend
    Arthur Blank reflects on 'amazement' of new stadium ahead of big weekend
    There’s a big weekend ahead for the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United hosts Orlando City Saturday in a game expected to break an attendance record. The Atlanta Falcons will play the Green Bay Packers Sunday in the first regular season game at the new stadium. Weather permitting, the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for the first time Sunday night. 'This Sunday, weather permitting, will be the first time the Falcons have played at home in an open-air stadium in 25 years. We're excited about that,' owner Arthur Blank said. 
  • Police: Stop taking selfies with bears
    Police: Stop taking selfies with bears
    Police in Colorado are telling residents and visitors to stop trying to take selfies with bears after a crowd of overeager wildlife viewers separated a mother bear and her cubs as they were coming down from a tree in downtown Aspen. >> Read more trending news The crowd included a mother who was seen carrying her child toward the bears in order to take a selfie with the animals, Aspen police said. Police said they’ve seen an increase in reports of bear sightings in recent days, and with that they’ve had growing concerns over the crowds that gather around the animals. Officers said the incident with the mother bear and her cubs, which happened Wednesday near the Hyman Avenue mall, was particularly bad. “It got pretty heated,” Aspen police Sgt. Rob Fabrocini said in a news release. “They came down into a fairly large crowd of photo-takers and those that insisted on trying to get close enough to take selfies.” Officers said that a small group of people chased after the mother bear and her cubs when they tried to run from the group, separating the mother from her cubs. Authorities said the mother bear returned to the mall “very agitated and making loud crying sounds.” “People were still walking right up to her, even when it was clear she was agitated and growling as people got close,” Fabrocini said. The bears were eventually reunited and able to escape the area during a lull in the crowd, police said. “The members of the Aspen Police Department would like to use this real-life scenario as a reminder to the public that bears are wild animals,” police said in a statement. Agitated bears can attack and seriously injure people, officers reminded the public, and if a bear does attack, it could have to be euthanized by Colorado Parks & Wildlife. “What may seem like an opportunity for good selfie could cost a bear its life,” police said. Officers also reminded the public that it is illegal to harass wildlife -- including bears. Harassing wildlife is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of $100. To remind people to stay away from bears, Aspen police created the hashtag #AspenBearsSelfieStrike. “It is easy to blame these situations on tourists, but locals are also involved in unsafe behaviors,” police said. “The Aspen Police invite you to work with us and be a champion for the bears.”
  • Zinke signs order to expand hunting, fishing on public lands
    Zinke signs order to expand hunting, fishing on public lands
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed an order to support and expand hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities on federal land. Zinke says the order signed Friday would improve wildlife management and conservation and increase access to public lands for hunting, shooting and fishing. He called hunting and fishing 'a cornerstone of the American tradition' and a key to conservation. The order directs the Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies to produce a plan to expand access for hunting and fishing on federal lands and calls for changes to management plans for national monuments to ensure the public's right to hunt, fish and target-shoot. Environmental groups call the plan 'a do-nothing order' and note the public already has the right to hunt and fish on federal lands.
  • VA data show veteran suicide highest in US West, rural areas
    VA data show veteran suicide highest in US West, rural areas
    Suicide among military veterans is especially high in the western U.S. and rural areas, according to new government data released Friday that show wide state-by-state disparities and suggest social isolation, gun ownership and access to health care may be factors. The figures released Friday are the first-ever Department of Veterans Affairs data on suicide by state. It shows Montana, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico had the highest rates of veteran suicide as of 2014, the most current VA data available. Veterans in big chunks of those states must drive 70 miles or more to reach the nearest VA medical center. The suicide rates in those four states stood at 60 per 100,000 individuals or higher, far above the national veteran suicide rate of 38.4. The overall rate in the West was 45.5. All other regions of the country had rates below the national rate. Other states with high veteran suicide rates, including West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky, had greater levels of prescription drug use, including opioids. A VA study last year found veterans who received the highest doses of opioid painkillers were more than twice as likely to die by suicide compared to those receiving the lowest doses. The latest VA data also reaffirmed sharp demographic differences: Women veterans are at much greater risk, with their suicide rate 2.5 times higher than for female civilians. Among men, the risk was 19 percent higher among veterans compared to civilians. As a whole, older veterans make up most military suicides — roughly 65 percent were age 50 or older. 'This report is huge,' said Rajeev Ramchand, an epidemiologist who studies suicide for the RAND Corp. He noted that the suicide rate is higher for veterans than non-veterans in every single state by at least 1.5 times, suggesting unique problems faced by former service members. 'No state is immune.' Ramchand said it was hard to pinpoint specific causes behind veteran suicide but likely involved factors more prevalent in rural areas, such as social isolation, limited health care access, gun ownership and opioid addiction. Nationally, 70 percent of the veterans who take their lives had not previously been connected to VA care. 'This requires closer investigation into why suicide rates by veteran status are higher, including the role that opiates play,' Ramchand said. The dataset offers more detailed breakdowns on national figures released last year, which found that 20 veterans a day committed suicide. The numbers come from the largest study undertaken of veterans' records by the VA, part of a government effort to uncover fresh information about where to direct resources and identify veterans most at-risk. The department has been examining ways to boost suicide prevention efforts. 'These findings are deeply concerning, which is why I made suicide prevention my top clinical priority,' said VA Secretary David Shulkin. 'This is a national public health issue.' Shulkin, who has worked to provide same-day mental health care at VA medical centers, recently expanded emergency mental care to veterans with other than honorable discharges. The department is also boosting its suicide hotline and expanding telehealth options. Ret. Army Sgt. Shawn Jones, executive director of Stop Soldier Suicide, said veterans suicide is an issue that needs greater awareness to provide community support for those in need. Transitioning back to civilian life can be difficult for active-duty members who may return home with physical and mental conditions and feel unable to open up friends or families. As a result, some veterans can feel overwhelmed by daily challenges of finding a job, buying a home and supporting a family. 'It can be tough because the military is a close-knit community and you have that familial feel,' Jones said. 'As you transition out, you tend to lose that a little bit and feel like an island onto yourself.' The attention on veteran suicide comes at a time when the VA has reported a huge upswing in veterans seeking medical care as they have returned from conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Veterans' groups say the latest data may raise questions about the department's push to expand private-sector care. 'Veterans often have more complex injuries,' said Allison Jaslow, executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, citing limitations if civilian doctors don't understand the unique challenges of the veterans' population. If doctors don't ask the right questions to a veteran complaining of back pain, for instance, they may prescribe opioids not realizing the veteran was also suffering PTSD or brain injury after being blown up in a humvee, said Jaslow, a former Army captain. Expanding private-sector care and stemming veterans' suicide are priorities of President Donald Trump. In a statement this week as part of Suicide Prevention Month, Trump said the U.S. 'must do more' to help mentally troubled veterans. ___ Follow Hope Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1
