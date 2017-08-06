Listen Live
Fox News suspends Eric Bolling amid lewd photo allegations
Fox News suspends Eric Bolling amid lewd photo allegations

Fox News suspends Eric Bolling amid lewd photo allegations
Photo Credit: Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. Fox News announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, that Bolling has been suspended while it investigates a report that âThe Specialistsâ co-host sent at least three female colleagues a lewd text message. Bollingâs lawyer calls the accusations untrue and says he and his client are cooperating with the investigation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Fox News suspends Eric Bolling amid lewd photo allegations

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

NEW YORK -  Fox News host Eric Bolling has been a constant on the network for several years. He’s a regular co-host on “Specialists” and has written two books – “Wake up America” and “Cashin’ In.”

However, on Friday night, a report emerged claiming that Bolling has been sending lewd photos to co-workers.

The original story, by the Huffington Post, quoted 14 sources from inside Fox News and Fox Business. While not all the women said they had received the messages, they said they had seen them or been informed of their existence by the recipients.

On Saturday, Fox News announced that Bolling had been suspended pending an investigation.

Originally, his attorney offered the following response:

"Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made."

But on Saturday, NBC News reported that the attorney offered a stronger rebuke:

"The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible."

According to Yashar Ali, the Huffington Post reporter who broke the story, juggernaut law firm Paul Weiss LLP has been brought in to conduct the investigation.

The firm has played a large role in politics. During the 2016 election cycle, it was the seventh-largest donor among law firms and lobbyists, and more than 93 percent of its donations went to Democrats, the Center for Responsive Politics reported.

Asawin Suebsaeng‏, a reporter at The Daily Beast, wrote on Twitter that the text messages “have been an open secret among many at Fox for years.”

