Fox News hires Tomi Lahren, the pundit fired by Glenn Beck’s The Blaze

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken commentator fired by Glenn Beck’s The Blaze after her comments on “The View,” has a new gig at Fox News. She’ll debut during Sean Hannity’s show.

“Lahren will have a signature role on an FNC digital product currently in development and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily ‘Hannity.’ She will make her debut as a contributor on tonight’s edition of ‘Hannity’ at 10 p.m.,” a Fox release sent on Wednesday said. “Prior to joining FNC, Lahren served in a communications role at Great America Alliance (GAA), a Super PAC supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid. Previously, she hosted ‘Tomi’ on The Blaze and ‘On Point with Tomi Lahren’ on One America News Network. With more than 4.4 million Facebook followers, Lahren is well-known for her ‘Final Thoughts’ videos, where she offers commentary on everything from politics to pop culture.”

Beck fired Lahren after she appeared on “The View” in March and said conservatives who champion limited government were “hypocritical” if they approve of government restrictions on abortion. She later settled a lawsuit with The Blaze.

“The Blaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded,” a statement from The Blaze said at the time.

The Blaze announced in May that Bill O’Reilly, let go from Fox amid a sea of allegations of sexual misconduct, had joined the network.

“O’Reilly and Beck were both let go from Fox under controversial circumstances,” Cox Media Group writer Brianna Chambers reported at the time. “O’Reilly was ousted from “The O’Reilly Factor” in April after accusations of sexual harassment. Beck was released by the Fox network in 2011 after advertisers began pulling their spots in response to Beck’s increased use of inflammatory rhetoric.”

Joshua Blanchard Tomi Lahren at 'Chelsea Handler in Conversation with Tomi Lahren' panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)