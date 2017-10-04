Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 78
L 58

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Mostly Clear
H 78° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting
Close

Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting

Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting
Photo Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
GEORGE, WA - MAY 23: (L - R) Cubbie Fink, Mark Foster, and Mark Pontius of Foster the People pose at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater on May 24, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting

By: Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  If you want to see Foster the People play its ubiquitous hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” you may have to make other plans.

>> On Austin360.com: ACL Fest offering refunds to fans who don’t want to attend following Vegas shootings 

The band, which will play at 6:15 p.m. this Friday and next Friday at the upcoming Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, said Monday at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, that “it felt wrong” to play the song, which is about a school shooting, after the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. According to SPIN, the band covered John Lennon’s “Love” instead.

>> Watch the clip here

>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

The band did not say whether its decision to skip the song would continue into future shows.

Close

Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
    Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
    The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend, back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad, will be at the center of the investigation into the shooting deaths of 59 people as authorities try to determine why a man with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel. Stephen Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, was met by FBI agents at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night, according to a law enforcement official. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who has called Danley a 'person of interest' in the attack, said that 'we anticipate some information from her shortly,' and said he is 'absolutely' confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room. Danley first arrived in the Philippines on Sept. 15, according to immigration documents there. She departed on Sept. 22 then returned three days later on a flight from Hong Kong. She was traveling on an Australian passport. Philippines immigration bureau spokeswoman Antonette Mangrobang said authorities there had been working with U.S. officials. 'From the very beginning, we have been providing them necessary information that would aid their investigation,' Mangrobang said. Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, a U.S. official briefed by law enforcement but not authorized to speak publicly because of the continuing investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Investigators are still trying to trace that money and also looking into a least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said. As for what may have set Paddock off, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente speculated that there was 'some sort of major trigger in his life — a great loss, a breakup, or maybe he just found out he has a terminal disease.' Clemente said a 'psychological autopsy' may be necessary to try to establish the motive. If the suicide didn't destroy Paddock's brain, experts may even find a neurological disorder or malformation, he said. He said there could be a genetic component to the slaughter: Paddock's father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s and was diagnosed a psychopath. 'The genetics load the gun, personality and psychology aim it, and experiences pull the trigger, typically,' Clemente said. Paddock had a business degree from Cal State Northridge. In the 1970s and '80s, he worked as a mail carrier and an IRS agent and held down a job in an auditing division of the Defense Department, according to the government. He later worked for a defense contractor. He had no known criminal record, and public records showed no signs of financial troubles. Nevada's Gaming Control Board said it will pass along records compiled on Paddock and his girlfriend to investigators. His brother, Eric Paddock, said he was at a loss to explain the massacre. 'No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff,' he said outside his Florida home. Eric Paddock said his brother did show a confrontational side at times: He apparently hated cigarette smoke so much that he carried around a cigar and blew smoke in people's faces when they lit up around him. Lombardo said the investigation is proceeding cautiously in case criminal charges are warranted against someone else. 'This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock,' the sheriff said. 'Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source.' On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition. All but three of the dead had been identified by Tuesday afternoon, Lombardo said. Some investigators turned their focus Tuesday from the shooter's perch to the festival grounds where his victims fell. A dozen investigators, most in FBI jackets and all wearing blue booties to avoid contaminating the scene, documented evidence at the site where gunfire rained down and country music gave way to screams of pain and terror. 'Shoes, baby strollers, chairs, sunglasses, purses. The whole field was just littered with things,' said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt after touring the site Monday. 'There were bloodstains everywhere.' While Paddock's motive has proved elusive, investigators have found no shortage of evidence of how Paddock carried out the elaborate attack. He planned the massacre so meticulously that he even set up cameras inside the peephole of his high-rise hotel room and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to spot anyone coming for him, authorities said. Investigators also found a computer and 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with 12 'bump stock' devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock's Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house. Authorities released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the attack as officers tried to figure out the location of the shooter and shuttle people to safety. Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled 'they're shooting right at us' while officers shouted 'go that way!' Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes. The cameras Paddock set up at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino were part of his extensive preparations that included stockpiling nearly two dozen guns in his room before opening fire on the concert below. McMahill said the cameras included one in the peephole and two in the hallway. 'I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,' Lombardo said. During the Sunday night rampage, a hotel security guard who approached the room was shot through the door and wounded in the leg. 'The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was preplanned extensively,' the sheriff said, 'and I'm pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions, which is troublesome.' ___ Jim Gomez in Manila, Phillipines; Brian Skoloff, Regina Garcia Cano and Sally Ho in Las Vegas; Brian Melley and Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles; and Sadie Gurman and Tami Abdollah in Washington contributed to this report. ___ For complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: —https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting.
  • Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting
    Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting
    If you want to see Foster the People play its ubiquitous hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” you may have to make other plans. >> On Austin360.com: ACL Fest offering refunds to fans who don’t want to attend following Vegas shootings  The band, which will play at 6:15 p.m. this Friday and next Friday at the upcoming Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, said Monday at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, that “it felt wrong” to play the song, which is about a school shooting, after the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. According to SPIN, the band covered John Lennon’s “Love” instead. >> Watch the clip here >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings The band did not say whether its decision to skip the song would continue into future shows.
  • Little-known lawmaker spends heavily on Indiana Senate bid
    Little-known lawmaker spends heavily on Indiana Senate bid
    A little-known state lawmaker hopes to upend Indiana's already contentious GOP Senate primary by plunging roughly $800,000 of his own money into his campaign. Besides his own contribution, state Rep. Mike Braun has raised more than $200,000 from donors, including many he knows through his automotive supply business, since announcing his candidacy in early August, his campaign told The Associated Press. Braun says the totals show he can compete in the race, which has drawn a handful of candidates, including two sitting Republican congressmen. 'That was done in a month and a half,' said Braun. 'It exceeded my expectations.' Indiana's Republican race will determine who will face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the 2018 general election. The primary isn't until May, but it has already drawn national attention due to a bitter feud between Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer. The two personally attacked each other before either officially entered the race. At different points each has accused the other of being 'unhinged.' Some Republicans worry that if it continues, the two will inflict so much damage that neither would have a good chance of defeating Donnelly, who is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election and is a major GOP target. That's where Braun sees an opening. 'One reason people are listening to me is the tone of the race, as exhibited by the two of them — and I think especially Todd Rokita, who I think has been throwing most of the punches,' Braun said. 'I think that general disappointment with the way discourse unfurls is out there.' Messer and Rokita, who have served in Congress for more than five years, have far bigger war chests than Braun. As of the end of June, Rokita reported having $2.3 million on hand, while Messer had about $2 million. But when adding Braun's own investment to the amount he raised from donors since August, he has on hand roughly the same amount Rokita raised last quarter. That's a sum that is also far greater that the $578,000 Messer posted for the same quarter. Both Rokita and Messer's campaign declined to release preliminary fundraising numbers for the recently concluded quarter when asked Tuesday. Self-funding candidates are relatively rare in Indiana, though Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Tennessee-native who moved to the state to run for Congress, relied on his father's vast wealth to win a southern Indiana seat last year. What remains to be seen is if Braun's initial infusion to build up his campaign will convince donors to take a chance on him, too, or how much more of his own money he is willing to sink into the race. He acknowledges that without ample money it doesn't 'matter how well people may like you' your message 'won't be heard by voters when it really counts.' Braun's auto supply business, Meyer Distributing, spans the U.S. But it's unclear what his net worth is. His financial disclosure with Indiana General Assembly doesn't include it, and he was granted an extension on mandatory financial paperwork that all candidates must file with the Senate. The Jasper native was elected to the Legislature in 2014 after decades in the private sector. While relatively new to elected office, Braun cites his background in business as one of his assets. He also took a dig at both Messer and Rokita, whose political careers date to the early 2000s. 'I'm not beholden to anybody,' he said, vowing to 'speak independently' and vote in the Senate 'how Hoosiers want you to vote.' 'I'm from the trenches of conservatism, where you're living and doing,' Braun said. He contrasted that with Rokita and Messer, 'talking a good game while nothing changes.
  • Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, returns to U.S.
    Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, returns to U.S.
    The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has returned to the United States. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Appeals court to consider defamation case against Bill Cosby
    Appeals court to consider defamation case against Bill Cosby
    A federal appeals court is set to examine a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby by a woman who claims he raped her decades ago. Katherine McKee is asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday to reinstate her lawsuit against Cosby, which a federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed in February. The former actress says Cosby defamed her in a letter that his lawyer sent to the New York Daily News demanding a retraction of a 2014 story about McKee's rape allegations. McKee's lawyer says the letter was a 'purposeful attack' on her character and reputation made with 'ill will, malevolence and evil intent.' The judge who dismissed the lawsuit said Cosby's letter was protected by the First Amendment.
  • 'We told each other goodbye': Couple describes horror of Las Vegas shooting
    'We told each other goodbye': Couple describes horror of Las Vegas shooting
    A local couple is sharing their story of survival after they thought they wouldn’t make it out of a shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. Mark and Beccie Riggor travel from Paulding County to different country music festivals all around the country. They chose Las Vegas this year and stayed at the Luxor hotel along with family members right next to Mandalay Bay. They said the weekend was great, right up until Sunday. [Photos: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting] “We went to get our last beer for the day because we knew it was getting close to the last act,” Mark Riggor said. Right after the last act, they heard gunshots that sounded like fireworks. “The venue immediately shut down all of the lights. Everybody said, ‘Shooter!’” Mark Riggor said. People next to the Riggors were shot. “There was a man down next to us with a bullet in his back. He had his shirt off,” Beccie Riggor said. RELATED STORIES: Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims Cobb County couple hid in a nearby hotel during Las Vegas shooting 'We decided it was time to run': Man saves 2 night of Las Vegas shooting Photos show guns found inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room Mark Riggor said he was willing to die to save his wife. “We hit the ground for the first barrage. I was on top of her and we pretty much told each other goodbye,” Mark Riggor said. [READ: Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate] “He covered me all the way,” Beccie Riggor said. “He was going to take my bullets.” The couple ran for shelter. “He started (shooting) again and we hit the ground again,” Mark Riggor said. They made it back to their hotel and spoke to family members who also ran from the shooting. The Riggors said they feel incredibly lucky to have made it back home alive. “Because of the amount of people that were killed, and the amount of people that were injured, that there were six in our family in there -- thank God that we all six made it out, but at the same time I grieve for everyone,” Mark Riggor said. “We’re blessed. We’re really blessed,” Beccie Riggor said. The Riggors said it was a weekend they will never forget, but it will not stop them from enjoying outdoor events and concerts in the future.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.