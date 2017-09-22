For the second time in a month, a former Georgia middle school physical education teacher was arrested on allegations she sexually assaulted a student.

Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, of Blairsville, Georgia, has been accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old high school senior in 2015, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release.

Officials discovered the additional allegations while investigating Reece’s Aug. 15 arrest. In that case, she was charged with child molestation and sexual assault after investigators said they found evidence that she engaged in “sexual conduct” with a 15-year-old. That student was entering ninth grade at the time of the allegations.



Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.