Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio blames Obama for 'witch hunt' after Trump pardons him
Close

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio blames Obama for ‘witch hunt’ after Trump pardons him

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio blames Obama for ‘witch hunt’ after Trump pardons him
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio blames Obama for ‘witch hunt’ after Trump pardons him

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump has pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, as he implied he would during a rally on Tuesday, according to a White House statement released Friday evening.

Arpaio was convicted of a criminal charge at the end of last month for refusing to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, marking a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was ultimately booted from office as voters became frustrated over his headline-grabbing tactics and deepening legal troubles.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democratic congressman from Texas, cried foul after the pardon was announced.

A short time later, Arpaio thanked the president on Twitter for the pardon and blamed his conviction on "holdovers in the Obama justice department."

  • Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
    Presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka resigned Friday. Gorka previously worked for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Breitbart. His resignation was expected after Bannon was ousted earlier this month by Trump’s new Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly. >> Read more trending news His tenure during the short seven months of the Trump administration was controversial. He denied ties to a far-right Hungarian group early in his career as he tried to start a political career in the country, but was denied security clearance, according to a report from BuzzFeed News. He later received criticism after he called an exploding bomb at a mosque in rural Minnesota a “fake hate crime.” Gorka’s resignation was first reported by the conservative website The Federalist. According to the site, Gorka expressed dismay at the administration’s current direction. “(G)iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House. Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week… “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost ...”
  • The Latest: Phoenix mayor blasts Trump over Arpaio pardon
    The Latest: Phoenix mayor blasts Trump over Arpaio pardon
    The Latest on President Donald Trump pardoning former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio (all times local): 6:35 p.m. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton says the presidential pardon of the metro area's former sheriff 'is a slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County.' He says it's especially a slap in the face of the Latino community and those ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio 'victimized as he systematically and illegally violated their civil rights.' In a statement, Stanton says Arpaio received 'a fair trial and a justifiable conviction' and there's nothing President Donald Trump can do 'to change that awful legacy and the stain he has left on our community.' Stanton says it's not a proud day for Phoenix and 'the city is moving on and moving forward from the divisiveness that defined the Arpaio era.' ____ 6:20 p.m. The chair of the Democratic National Committee says President Donald Trump's decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a 'free pass.' DNC Chair Tom Perez says in a statement that 'prejudice doesn't deserve a pardon' and that Trump 'just gave a free pass to his buddy Joe Arpaio, the nation's most notorious agent of racism and bigotry.' He said Friday that Trump's decision to issue the pardon just as a dangerous hurricane is bearing down on Texas is 'not presidential, that's a coward.' Perez was assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights when he handled the Justice Department's 2012 lawsuit against Arpaio for racially profiling Latino residents in the Phoenix area. _____ 6:25 p.m. Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells The Associated Press that he appreciates Donald Trump pardoning him after his recent federal conviction and says he'll always stand by the president. Arpaio talked to the AP by phone while he was eating dinner at an Italian restaurant on Friday. He says he is thankful for the work his legal team did in securing the pardon. He plans to discuss his case more next week. He said he learned of the pardon after the papers absolving the conviction were mailed to one of his lawyers. He also said he's not ruling out a return to the political arena. Arpaio says he's going to be 'very active.' Arpaio was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge's orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. He was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October. ______ 5 p.m. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a 'worthy candidate' for a presidential pardon. The action came several days after Trump, at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon. Arpaio became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views. He was convicted of a misdemeanor for intentionally defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Both politicians questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama's birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges.
  • Hurricane Harvey: How you can help
    Hurricane Harvey: How you can help
  • Here's how can you help with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    Here's how can you help with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief
    There are many ways that you can help with disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Below are several organizations that are helping with relief effort that you can donate to: The American Red Cross Online donation: Click here Donate by Phone 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669). Español: 1-800-435-7669 TDD Operator: 1-800-220-4095 Donate by mail: Click here North American Mission Board Disaster Relief: Online donation: Click here Phone: 800-634-2462 (Continental U.S. & Canada)   Salvation Army: Online donation: Click here   Billy Graham Rapid Response Team: Online donation: Click here
  • National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
    National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
    White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position. A White House official, however, says Gorka did not resign but 'no longer works at the White House.' That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Gorka is declining to discuss the reasons he has left the White House, but is pointing toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website. Gorka wrote that 'the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will 'Make America Great Again,' have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.' Gorka's departure comes a week after the exit of chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House.
  • Trump pardons ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio over federal conviction
    Trump pardons ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio over federal conviction
    President Donald Trump spared his ally former Sheriff Joe Arpaio a possible jail sentence on Friday by pardoning his conviction, reversing what critics saw as a long-awaited comeuppance for a lawman who escaped accountability for headline-grabbing tactics during most of his 24 years as metropolitan Phoenix's top law enforcer. The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff was a 'worthy candidate' for a presidential pardon. 'Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration,' the White House statement said. The announcement to pardon Arpaio came three days after a rally in Phoenix at which the president signaled his willingness to absolve the misdemeanor contempt-of-court conviction. It was Trump's first pardon as president. 'So was Sheriff Joe was convicted for doing his job?' Trump asked supporters at Tuesday's rally. 'I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, OK.' The pardon marked a devastating defeat for critics who believed the lawman sowed divisions by making hundreds of arrests in crackdowns that separated immigrant families and promoted a culture of cruelty by housing inmates in outdoor tents during triple-digit heat and forcing them to wear pink underwear. They say it removed the last chance at holding Arpaio legally accountable for what they say is a long history of misconduct, including a 2013 civil verdict in which the sheriff's officers were found to have racially profiled Latinos in his immigration patrols. Arpaio was accused of prolonging the patrols for 17 months after a judge had ordered them stopped so that he could promote his immigration enforcement efforts in a bid to boost his ultimately successful 2012 re-election campaign. The decision to ignore the 2011 order is believed to have contributed to Arpaio's 2016 loss to little-known retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone. Arpaio acknowledged extending the patrols, but insisted it wasn't intentional, blaming one of his former attorneys for not properly explaining the importance of the court order and brushing off the conviction as a 'petty crime.' He accused then-President Barack Obama of trying to influence the 2016 sheriff's race by announcing in court weeks before Election Day that it was willing to prosecute Arpaio. But the charge itself wasn't filed by prosecutors. It was recommended by the judge who presided over the profiling case and was filed by another judge, who later found Arpaio guilty of the charge. Lawyers in Trump's Justice Department prosecuted the case at a five-day trial in late June and early July. The TV interviews and news releases that media-savvy lawman used over the years to help promote his immigration crackdowns and win re-election came back to bite him when the judge who found him guilty cited comments the sheriff made about keeping up the patrols, even though he knew he wasn't allowed. The criminal case sprang from the profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited Arpaio's immigration patrols and is expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer. Arpaio's office was accused in other instances of wrongdoing in the profiling case, though none led to criminal charges. His office acknowledged throwing away or shredding some traffic-stop records during immigration patrols. The sheriff was accused ordering some immigration patrols not based on reports of crime but rather on letters from Arizonans who complained about people with dark skin congregating in an area or speaking Spanish. And Arpaio was accused of investigating the judge who presided over the profiling case — an allegation he vigorously denied. The alliance between Trump and Arpaio centers heavily on immigration enforcement, such as getting local police officers to take part in immigration enforcement. They also have questioned the authenticity of Obama's birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges. The pardon contradicts a key theme in the movement for tougher immigration enforcement — that all people, no matter who they are, aren't above the law. Arizona politicians have invoked the 'rule of law' for more than a decade as the guiding principle in pushing for tougher immigration laws. During the presidential campaign, Arpaio showered Trump with support. Trump, meanwhile, has invoked Arpaio's name in his calls for tougher immigration enforcement and used some of the same immigration rhetoric and advocated for tactics that made the former Arizona lawman a national name a decade earlier. He appeared for Trump at rallies in Iowa, Nevada and Arizona, including a huge gathering in the affluent Phoenix suburb where the sheriff lives. Arpaio also gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in which he said Trump would prevent immigrants from sneaking into the country. Trump issued the pardon seven months after taking office, though it is not unprecedented for a president to issue a pardon in their first year in office. The most recent president to issue a pardon so early in his term was George H. W. Bush, who granted clemency after seven months as president, said Jeffrey Crouch, a professor of politics at American University who has written a book on presidential pardons. 'Given how long it took Bill Clinton (a year and ten months), and George W. Bush and Barack Obama (about two years each), waiting a while before using clemency has become the modern practice,' Crouch said. Earlier in his career, Arpaio had skirted two federal investigations into his misspending of $100 million in jail funds and failed criminal investigations of political enemies. Neither investigation led to charges against the sheriff or his employees. ___ Billeaud reported from Phoenix. Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
