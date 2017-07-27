Listen Live
National
Ford recalls 117K trucks, SUVs
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: A Ford Escape is seen on a dealerships lot on September 26, 2014.

Ford recalls 117K trucks, SUVs

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DETROIT -  Ford has issued a recall involving almost 117,000 trucks and SUVs.

That’s because the company says the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may break. If they fracture, the seat or the seat belt could fail in a sudden stop or a crash, the Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue, but customers will be notified. Dealerships will replace the bolts for free.

The 2014 F-Series pickup, 2014 E-Series van, 2014 and 2015 Ford Escape and the 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV are all under this latest recall, the AP reported.

News

  • The Latest: Scaramucci doubles down on complaints of leaks
    The Latest: Scaramucci doubles down on complaints of leaks
    The Latest on White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and his complaints about White House leaks to the news media (all times local): 8:10 a.m. The president's new communications director is doubling down on his complaints of leaks within the White House. Anthony Scaramucci tells CNN's 'New Day' that sometimes administration officials 'leak things to reporters to help shape policy.' But he says he wants to stop what he calls 'nefarious, unnecessary, backstabbing, palace intrigue-like leaks.' Scaramucci tweeted about leaks late Wednesday and mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. That tweet has since been deleted. Asked what he meant by including Priebus, Scaramucci says, 'If Reince wants to explain he's not the leaker, he can do that.' ___ 6:49 a.m. Newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form. The comment came in a since-deleted tweet that mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night: 'In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.' After removing the tweet, Scaramucci denied that it was a threat to Priebus, writing that the deleted tweet was 'was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.' Politico reported earlier Wednesday on the former Wall Street financier's financial holdings. The report was based off of Scaramucci's financial disclosure form.
  • UPS tops Street 2Q forecasts
    UPS tops Street 2Q forecasts
    UPS is reporting second-quarter net income of $1.38 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta company had profit of $1.58, easily exceeding projections of $1.46 from industry analysts, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. The package and delivery service posted revenue of $15.75 billion in the period, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts for $15.48 billion. UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share. Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. have dropped 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent. _____ This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS _____ Keywords: United Parcel Service, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
    Ford recalls 117K trucks, SUVs
    Ford has issued a recall involving almost 117,000 trucks and SUVs. That’s because the company says the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may break. If they fracture, the seat or the seat belt could fail in a sudden stop or a crash, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue, but customers will be notified. Dealerships will replace the bolts for free. The 2014 F-Series pickup, 2014 E-Series van, 2014 and 2015 Ford Escape and the 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV are all under this latest recall, the AP reported.
  • The Latest: Ex-Army chief says Trump turned back on troops
    The Latest: Ex-Army chief says Trump turned back on troops
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military (all times local): 7:35 a.m. A former Army secretary says he's angry and shocked that President Donald Trump would — in his words — 'turn his back on thousands of transgender Americans serving today.' Eric Fanning served under President Barack Obama and was the first openly gay head of any military service. Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare a ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. Here's what Fanning is telling NBC's 'Today Show': 'If you're a transgender service member anywhere in the world, you are very nervous about what you're hearing, and now you're probably very confused and very frightened about what the future holds for you, when your commander in chief tweets a message like this, essentially dismissing your service.' ___ 4:26 a.m. President Donald Trump's abrupt ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military caught the Pentagon flat-footed. Defense officials struggled to explain what they called Trump's 'guidance.' Trump's ban, posted to Twitter Wednesday rather than any formal announcement, drew bipartisan denunciations and threw currently serving transgender soldiers into limbo. His tweet said: 'Please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.' Trump wrote that he had consulted with 'my generals and military experts,' but he didn't mention Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the retired Marine general who less than one month ago told the military service chiefs to spend another six months weighing the costs and benefits of allowing transgender individuals to enlist.
  • Clock ticks as “Skinny” Senate GOP health bill remains a mystery
    Clock ticks as “Skinny” Senate GOP health bill remains a mystery
    With half of the debate completed in the U.S. Senate on a House-passed bill to overhaul the Obama health law, Republicans have yet to reveal the details of what may be the only GOP option that can get a majority of votes, a streamlined measure which would change only a few provisions of current health law. “I don’t know what the “skinny” repeal looks like,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to a group of reporters, as he acknowledged doing the bare minimum on health care might be about the only way to keep GOP options open on changes to Obamacare. “What you’re really voting on is to try to keep the discussions alive between the House and Senate,” Corker told reporters. Corker says 'content' of skinny bill not the point, rather it is 'forcing mechanism' for conference with House — Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) July 26, 2017 The way the “skinny” Republican option has been described in recent days is this: + Zero out the tax penalty on the individual mandate (note – this does not “repeal” the mandate – it just reduces the penalty to $0). + Zero out the employer mandate penalty + Repeal the medical device tax. But there were rumblings on Wednesday that the details of the plan would have to be fiddled with, leaving GOP Senators in the dark on what they might be voting on late on Thursday night, or Friday. McCain, with his usual sass, on where he's at with skinny repeal: 'It changes every hour, how can I judge it?' — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) July 26, 2017 “I want to see what it says; I don’t know what it says – no one knows what it says yet,” Corker said. “All of this right now is procedural setup to get to an end that none of us are certain what it’s going to look like,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). “I’d rather comment when we see it actually formulated,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) of the “skinny” Senate bill. Down at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, President Trump was continuing to press GOP Senators for action, using his platform on Twitter to make one more direct appeal on Thursday morning. Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017 But as the day began, it wasn’t clear whether there would be 50 Republican votes for any GOP health plan in the Senate – skinny or not. For seven years, many Republicans and conservative groups have pushed a story line that wasn’t completely true about the Congressional debate on the Obama health law – that few hearings were held, that the bill text was kept a secret until the bitter end, that the House and Senate votes were done in the middle of the night, and more. Having covered the legislative battle over the Obama health law, many of those criticisms weren’t entirely accurate – but the irony right now is that the GOP may be following a health care script in 2017 which mirrors many of their own complaints from 2009 and 2010.
  • Facebook ads: How Facebook tracks more than your likes to target what you see
    Facebook ads: How Facebook tracks more than your likes to target what you see
    Tech watchers have lifted the veil from Facebook, giving users a glimpse of how the social media giant tracks nearly everything that interests its customers. >> Read more trending news  Facebook touts 1.32 billion active daily users and 2.01 billion monthly active users and the social media company knows that its users like more than crazy cat videos. And the longer those billions of users stay on the site, the more data Facebook collects, using it to target advertising back to the users, The Next Web reported. But you can see what data Facebook sees by doing a little digging to find your ad preferences.  Your ad preferences lists, click here.  The page lists your interests broken down to news and entertainment, people and hobbies. It also remembers which ads and sponsored content you’ve clicked on. But it goes deeper than that. if you click on the box that says your information, then click your categories, Facebook knows what browser you use, what your political views are, if you travel and if you like to shop among other facts about your life. While you can edit some parts of the page, don’t think it will lessen the amount of ads that show up on a page. It will just take the ads targeted to your likes from the rotation, replacing them with more generic ones, The Next Web reported.  You can also tell Facebook not to share your data with other companies, Reader’s Digest reported.
