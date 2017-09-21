Football team rallies around bullied teen

It’s just a few weeks into the high school football season, but Nashua North may already have the highlight of the year -- an audible called by a pair of freshman.

Cousins Devin Bracetty and Julian Gonzalez said they were bothered by people who made fun of one of their 14-year-old teammates for wearing the same outfit to school every day, an old t-shirt, faded jean shorts and sneakers with no laces.

“The way he was looking the way people were making fun of him too, that made me want to help him out,” Devin told Boston 25 News Reporter Ted Daniel

When practice ended Tuesday, the boys surprised their teammate with new shoes, socks, and a number of new outfits.

“I got him black Airmax, sweatpants, Nike socks and a sweater,” Julian said.

The boys bused tables and did yard work to gather about $150 each for the shoes and clothes.

Julian says it was worth every penny to see the smile on his teammates face.

“When I was younger I was in the same situation. (They) made fun of my shoes and my clothes,” he said.

Those kindness showed by both boys has garnered them very high praise from their coach.

“I’m very proud because one of the things most coaches will talk other than football is how to give back, to be helpful, be a good person and to see stuff like that is great,” coach Dante Laurendi said.