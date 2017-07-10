Listen Live
6-foot snake steals fisherman's catch
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DES MOINES, Iowa -  Forget a boat -- Bob Howard was going to need a bigger rod and reel after a 6-foot-long snake latched onto his line.

Howard, 54, was out fishing on Rathbun Lake last Monday morning when he was startled by the amphibious predator.

>> Read more trending news

"He was just real aggressive," Howard told the Des Moines Register about the snake. "He knows that bobber is going to bring in food."

The slithering fish thief was a northern water snake, which is not venomous, Karen Kinkead, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, told the Register.

“They may be a little more likely to bite if you try to handle one,” she said. “They will eat about any animal small enough to swallow that they can catch.”

Which turned out to be Howard’s latest fish.

There was a brief tug of war that the snake ultimately won. Howard did have a camera handy and captured some images to verify his fish tale.

“It came up and I hit it on the top of the head with my pole to get it go away," Howard said. "He went under the water, then he came up close to me. He just kept annoying me."

  • Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week
    Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week
    With debris scattered for miles across the flat countryside of the Mississippi Delta, federal and local officials may be combing soybean fields for up to a week for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor, a sheriff said Wednesday. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said the fields are covered with 2 to 3 miles of debris. Reached by phone on Wednesday, he estimated it will take investigators five or six days to sift through the wreckage and clean up the site where the plane crashed on Monday. Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant warned people not to remove debris from the area and said that anyone taking something could be prosecuted. Bryant, in statements Tuesday on Twitter, said law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. Debris from the KC-130 is scattered for miles. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers have been trying to control access to sites, but the broad area and number of roads makes that difficult. Bryant asked people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities. Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and were headed for pre-deployment training in Yuma, Arizona, the Marine Corps said Tuesday. Several bouquets were left at the main gate of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, where the plane was based. Officials said some of those killed were from the base, but Stewart was closed to reporters and did not issue a statement. 'We're feeling the pain that everybody else is,' Robert Brush said after dropping off three pots of red, white and blue petunias. He works for a landscaping company that serves the base. Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members. Witnesses said they heard low, rumbling explosions when the plane was still high in the sky Monday, saw the aircraft spiraling toward the flat, green landscape and spotted an apparently empty parachute floating toward the earth. It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor. The crash happened outside the small town of Itta Bena about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of the state capital of Jackson. Bodies were found more than a mile from the plane. The Marine Corps said the cause was under investigation and offered no information on whether the plane issued a distress call. FBI agents joined military investigators, though Marine Maj. Andrew Aranda told reporters no foul play was suspected. 'They are looking at the debris and will be collecting information off of that to figure out what happened,' Aranda said. The county coroner, meanwhile, ferried more body bags into fields to remove remains. The KC-130 is used to refuel aircraft in flight and transport cargo and troops. Will Nobile, a catfish farmer, was inside his office Monday afternoon when he heard an unusually loud rumble in the sky. 'It sounded like a big thunderstorm,' Nobile said. 'Not one big explosion, but a couple of second-long explosions. ... A long, steady rumble is what it was.' He walked outside to see what was making the noise in the cloudless afternoon and saw a 'gray streak' disappear behind trees, and then black smoke rising. Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane spiraling downward with one engine smoking. 'You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,' he said. 'It was spinning down.' Jones said that by the time he and others reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said. Nobile said he drove to the site and as he and others stood by a highway, they saw an open parachute wafting down from the sky: 'It didn't look like anybody was in it.' Another catfish farmer found an empty, open parachute later near a fish pond, Nobile said. Jones said firefighters tried to put out the blaze but were forced back by an explosion. The Marines said the plane was carrying personal weapons and small-arms ammunition — equipment that may have contributed to the explosion and the popping that could be heard as the wreckage burned. ___ Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Jackson, Mississippi; and Michael Hill in Newburgh, New York; contributed to this report.
  • Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense
    Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense
    The parent company of The Intercept online news outlet announced Tuesday that it is helping the legal defense of the Reality Winner, suspect in the National Security Agency leak investigation. At the same time, The Intercept admitted some fault in Winner’s predicament.  >> Read more trending news “The ongoing criminal case prevents us from going into detail,” Intercept Editor-in-Chief Betsy Reed wrote online Tuesday, “but I can state that, at several points in the editorial process, our practices fell short of the standards to which we hold ourselves for minimizing the risks of source exposure when handling anonymously provided materials.”  The U.S. Justice Department has accused Winner of leaking to The Intercept a top-secret NSA report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Intercept published the report, which says Russian military intelligence officials tried to hack into the U.S. voting system just before last November’s election.  RELATED: Feds: NSA leak suspect wrote of wanting to ‘burn the White House down’ Owned by First Look Media, The Intercept provided federal officials a copy of the classified information, court records show. Investigators said the pages appeared 'folded and/or creased, suggesting they had been printed and hand-carried out of a secured space.' They quickly identified six people who had printed the materials, including Winner, and found she had email contact with the news agency. Read more at MyAJC.com.
  • UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged 
    UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged 
    ﻿A Riverdale mother faces first degree child cruelty charges after police say she abducted her 14-month-old twins from an apartment Saturday, Clayton County police said. One of the twins needs an oxygen and a feeding tube.  Ka’Miyah Cherelle Wilson, 23, and Kaden Shamar and Kaleel Shamir Wilson were found Tuesday evening at an Lithonia apartment on Farington Road, Dekalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  “Both children are doing fine but they were transported by EMS as a precaution,”Robertson said.  The GBI issused a Levi’s call just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, three days after the Wilson allegedly took the twins.  Clayton County police say Wilson took the children from a Riverdale apartment complex on Ga. 138. The twins’ grandmother alerted authorities to the abduction.  “While both children are fragile, Kaden Wilson is described as medically fragile due his required used of oxygen and requirement to be fed via a feeding tube,” Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said.   Marbury said Ka’ Miyah Wilson 'discontinued feeding Kaden the formula prescribed by a doctor via the feeding tube and has been feeding him a ‘smoothie concoction’ using a syringe.”  Kaden suffered significant weight loss as a result.  Marbury said the twins “appeared to be in good health” once they were found.  In other news:
  • Back to School: 8 things to pack for the first day of college
    Back to School: 8 things to pack for the first day of college
    It is the middle of July and summer is just getting good. In three weeks, however, August will be here and students will be preparing to attend college for the first time. To help you on your first day of college, here is a list of items that you will make the start of your new journey an easy one. Bookbag You will receive a million things on the first day of class, plus additional things you might already have in your bag. I know carrying a bookbag is not always convenient, but it is helpful for the first day when you receive syllabi and important documents from professors who will teach you throughout the semester. Notebook This may be funny, but paper notebooks still exist. In this digital age, filled with many technological advancements, it is common for you to want to type information on your computer, smartphone or tablet. Some professors, however, do not like this and do not allow the use of technology in their classrooms. To be on the safe side, bring a notebook and hand-write your notes and important information. Folder Instead of just throwing your class syllabi, book list and important documents in your bag, keep those documents organized by putting them in a folder. That way, you can easily access them at the end of the day instead of fumbling through numerous pages. Planner/Calendar There's nothing like that overwhelming feeling of seeing how many assignments that your professors will be asking of you throughout the semester. To make your life easier, bring a planner of calendar with you to begin documenting important dates for each class. Important dates include dates for projects, homework assignments, tests, quizzes and special projects. Get used to keeping your planner. I promise you that it will make your life a lot easier. Pencil bag/pouch Do not be that student on the first day of class who asks for a pen or pencil because he or she did not bring any or they are in the bottom portion of his or her bookbag. Keep your pens, pencils or Sharpies in a pencil bag. It is a great way to keep all your writing utensils together. Water bottle Walking around and getting adjusted to campus on the first day can make you tired. Keep a water bottle with you to stay hydrated and replenished. Jacket After being in college, there are three things that I learned, one of which I will mention below. Always pay attention in class and bring a jacket for the cold classrooms to keep you awake and help pay attention. Some professors can control the temperature and will keep it cold. For those professors who cannot control the warmness or coldness in their classroom, make sure to keep a light jacket on you. Small umbrella In college, you will learn that it might be sunny when you walk to class and overcast with bad storms outside when your class is over. Don't be the student who gets wet because you think the weather will always be favorable.
  • Police searching for woman they say is robbing metro banks
    Police searching for woman they say is robbing metro banks
    Police need the public's help in their search for a serial bank robber.Authorities said the female robber has hit banks in Cobb County, Fulton County and in the state of Tennessee since mid-June.On June 16, she entered a Wells Fargo bank on Roswell Street Northeast in Marietta. Police said after she approached the teller, she presented a demand note and then announced the robbery. After she got an undisclosed amount of cash, she left the bank, police said.Ten days later, she used the same tactics at another Wells Fargo branch on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, according to police. Two days after that, she hit a Chase Bank on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta pulling off the same job.The next day, police said the woman had dyed her hair red and made her way to Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to a news release sent to Channel 2 Action News, she announced a robbery through another demand note at the SunTrust Bank on Ringgold Road.In spite of the threat, police say the teller did not give her any money, and the female suspect demanded the note back and left.Authorities hope these photos from each of the robberies will help them track her down.Anyone with information in this case can call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
  • VIDEO shows Shia LaBeouf swearing, threatening police during arrest in Georgia
    VIDEO shows Shia LaBeouf swearing, threatening police during arrest in Georgia
    Body cam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows actor Shia LaBeouf, 31, giving officers a hard time during his arrest in Savannah. 'I have rights, I'm an American, you've got me in my hotel arresting me in my hotel for doing what sir?' LaBeouf said. LaBeouf can also be heard swearing and threatening police during the arrest. Chatham County police arrested the 'Transformer' actor on public drunkenness charges Saturday. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction. Investigators say he became belligerent when he asked someone for a cigarette. Police say he became disorderly, 'using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.' TRENDING STORIES: AMAZON PRIME DAY 2017: Clark Howard's guide of 'what you need to know' Teen's car stolen ... with her father's urn in the backseat Mother shopping at Walmart says man tried to lure her children away LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' which also stars Dakota Johnson. When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest, according to officials. Channel 2 Action News was the first news station in Georgia to break the news of LaBeouf's arrest. Download the WSB-TV news app to get the news first.
