9-foot alligator pulled from Texas home after Harvey

A Texas homeowner found a 9-foot alligator in his home on Friday, his first day back to the house after being forced to leave by floodwaters brought by Hurricane Harvey.

Humble resident Brian Foster found the alligator after he arrived Friday morning to start cleanup efforts, KTRK reported. He called authorities, who reached out to the Texas Game Warden, the news station reported.

9 foot #gator pulled from home in Humble. Be careful when returning to flooded homes. There may be unwanted visitors. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/1X5ZGxz57w — Chris Nocera (@13ProducerChris) September 1, 2017

It took Jarred Pollard, an employee with Wildernex Wildlife Control, 20 minutes to capture the stray gator, according to KTRK. The animal was expected to be released back into its natural habitat.

Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife warned last week that alligators might be found in unusual areas in Harvey’s wake.

“During floods, alligators may disperse into areas where they aren't normally observed,” officials said. “When the water levels recede, the alligator will likely disappear as well.”

Harvey made landfall along the coast of southeast Texas late on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. It dropped torrential rainfall on the area.