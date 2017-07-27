FontFail as glitter turns to Hitler on tote bag

A Georgia company, out of Peachtree City, is saying it is sorry for a #FontFail.

Quotable Life made a tote that is supposed to say, “My favorite color is glitter.” But because of the script font and layout, it appears to say, “My favorite color is Hitler,” the “Today” show reported.

Once you see it you can’t see it.

When your favourite colour appears to be ‘Hitler’, because of a poor choice of font. pic.twitter.com/ghZxKiJdU3 — Paul Burley (@burgerhewrote) July 23, 2017

The wrong choice in font took center stage on social media, which led to a redesign swapping out the lower case letter with a capital letter G.

The bag, according to the company’s Facebook post, was designed three years ago and that it was “an honest mistake.”

Quotable Life said it will make amends for the mistake, and donate 300 percent of their profits of the discontinued version of the bag to the National Holocaust Museum.

