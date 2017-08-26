Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 86
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Partly Cloudy
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
Close

Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone

Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gets generous when things go his way in the ring.

>> Read more trending news

In 2015, he went on the most epic shoe-buying spree ever, dropping part of more than the $200 million paycheck from his superfight with Manny Pacquiao on some lucky Atlanta ladies.

A well-placed (and well-heeled) source said at the time that Mayweather popped into the Christian Louboutin store in Buckhead days after his match-up with Pacquiao and bought red-soled beauties for every woman who happened to walk in.

A store employee said they “could not disclose” information about the impromptu shopping trip but did note that Mayweather is a regular and much-valued customer.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Floyd Mayweather once walked into a store and reportedly bought shoes for everyone
    Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gets generous when things go his way in the ring. >> Read more trending news In 2015, he went on the most epic shoe-buying spree ever, dropping part of more than the $200 million paycheck from his superfight with Manny Pacquiao on some lucky Atlanta ladies. A well-placed (and well-heeled) source said at the time that Mayweather popped into the Christian Louboutin store in Buckhead days after his match-up with Pacquiao and bought red-soled beauties for every woman who happened to walk in. A store employee said they “could not disclose” information about the impromptu shopping trip but did note that Mayweather is a regular and much-valued customer.
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “redcross” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves
    Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves
    Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Arodys Vizcaino and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night. D.J. LeMahieu added two solo homers and Trevor Story had a two-run double as the Rockies improved to 6-12 since Aug. 6. Colorado began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot, but they had lost 24 of 31 on the road. Blackmon showed no aftereffects from leaving Friday's game early with a left hamstring cramp. He ran the bases and played the field with no apparent issues before facing Vizcanio with no out. Vizcaino (3-3), who had a 1.42 ERA in his last 41 games, was not in a save situation, but the Atlanta closer allowed three runs and three hits and failed to record an out. He was pulled after LeMahieu's sixth homer made it 7-4. Pat Neshek (4-3) pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. Rockies closer Greg Holland was pulled in the ninth after giving up Matt Adams' pinch-hit, two-run homer and Ender Inciarte's single, but Jake McGee earned his second save in five chances when Brandon Phillips grounded into a double play. The Rockies took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when LeMahieu homered and Story doubled to chase Braves starter Sean Newcomb. Newcomb gave up four runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander has a 5.76 ERA in his last 10 starts. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed four runs, 10 hits, one walk and struck out five in six innings. Atlanta went up 2-1 in the third on Brandon Phillips' RBI single and Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly. The Rockies led 1-0 in the second on Pat Valaika's RBI single. GOOD BUZZ Ozzie Albies went 3 for 4, flashed exceptional speed on a triple that easily beat the cutoff throw in the fourth. His RBI double in the sixth cut the lead to 4-3. Dansby Swanson, who went 2 for 3 with a walk, singled in the second run of the inning to make it 4-all. INJURY REPORT Rockies: INF-OF Ian Desmond, on the disabled for the second time this year with a strained right calf, is rehabbing at Albuquerque and will be re-evaluated Sunday. Black indicated he could return to the lineup Monday at home against Detroit. Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said INF Johan Camargo (right knee bruise) and 3B Adonis Garcia (finger surgery) are at least a week away from returning to the majors. TAKE A BREAK Black said RHP Jeff Hoffman is getting shut down until next week after struggling in his first start since getting demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque last week. Hoffman, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning and gave up six runs, will not pitch for five or six days and then will pitch just one inning in his next appearance, after which he will rejoin Albuquerque's rotation. In 16 starts and one relief appearance with Colorado, Hoffman went 6-5 with a 5.30 ERA. UP NEXT Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-3, 4.54 ERA) will make his 14th start. He beat the Braves on Aug. 16 in Denver, but he's 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA in eight road starts. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-9, 4.95 ERA) will make his 25th start and is 1-4 with a 10.64 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA in four career starts against Colorado. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • In midst of battle with cancer, Olivia Newton-John surprises fans by resuming tour
    In midst of battle with cancer, Olivia Newton-John surprises fans by resuming tour
    A mere three months after postponing her tour in the wake of a second cancer diagnosis, Olivia Newton-John is back on stage. >> Read more trending news The singer resumed her tour Thursday much to the delight of fans who weren’t expecting her to bounce back so quickly. “I’d like to thank any of you in the audience who have sent me cards and well wishes and prayers,” she told the audience at her concert in Indiana. >> RELATED: Olivia Newton-John speaks to fans for the first time since sharing her cancer diagnosis In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. This is now the second time she has faced the disease, having previously battled it in 1992 when she underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction Earlier this month, Newton-John reached out to fans for the first time since postponing her tour to update them on her health and how she was coming along. “I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” she said in a heartfelt video message. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I’m feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!”
  • John Brown's 2 TD catches lead Cardinals past Falcons 24-14
    John Brown's 2 TD catches lead Cardinals past Falcons 24-14
    John Brown made a strong statement his lingering quadriceps injury is no concern as he caught two touchdown passes to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 24-14 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night. Brown showed off his speed when he caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Carson Palmer and a 21-yarder from Drew Stanton, each in the second quarter. The game was the first event held at the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There are ongoing issues with the stadium's complicated retractable roof, which is expected to remain closed indefinitely. There were no glitches in the stadium's other bragging points, including a big halo video board. Brown's explosive showing confirmed his status as the Cardinals' top downfield threat after he had been slowed by the injury. Last week, coach Bruce Arians said if Brown 'can't run long enough, we've got to replace him.' Brown's ability to recover quickly from injuries is affected by his 2016 diagnosis with sickle cell trait. He also left camp this week for a funeral in Miami and rejoined the team Friday night in Atlanta. The Atlanta offense fell flat in the stadium unveiling. Matt Ryan's pass on the Falcons' first play was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu. In the second quarter, Falcons backup Matt Schaub lost a fumble on his first snap when hit by linebacker Markus Golden. Chandler Jones recovered for Arizona (2-2), and one play later Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab for his 21-yard TD. Arizona rookie James Summers had a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made his preseason debut but did not have a catch. He has made a full recovery from offseason foot surgery and was targeted on a long pass from Ryan in the first quarter. Atlanta's No. 3 quarterback Matt Simms threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to rookie Josh Magee late in the game. Cardinals starting running back David Johnson did not play. Chris Johnson had six carries for 31 yards with a fumble that was recovered by guard Evan Boehm. There were 70,237 tickets distributed. The capacity for the new stadium is 71,000. It appeared at least one-third of the seats were empty. QUARTERBACK COMPARISON Ryan, sharp in limited playing time in the first two preseason games for the Falcons (0-3), completed only 4 of 11 passes for 36 yards. Palmer completed 8 of 13 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Stanton, who beat out Blaine Gabbert to be Arizona's backup, completed 4 of 6 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. INJURY UPDATE Falcons: Rookie RB Brian Hill, competing with Terron Ward for a backup spot, left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Backup OT Kevin Graf also suffered an ankle injury. ... RB Devonta Freeman (concussion protocol) did not play. He was on the field but not in uniform for pregame drills. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’
    Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’
    The minute Melissa Bamba heard “immediate mandatory evacuation,” there was no more teeter tottering about whether to leave Victoria, Texas, on Thursday. Her decision was made. >> Read more trending news “Hearing some of the news reports of how bad it was going to be, we just didn’t want to be stuck,” Bamba said. “Thinking about Katrina, we didn’t want to be those people on our roof or stranded somewhere.” “When they tell you, ‘We can’t come out and help you,’ you have to think about, are you going to stay and help yourself or are you going to leave?” Bamba packed up as many of her belongings as she could, gathered her son and grandson and pointed the car north, not sure where they’d land. Anywhere beyond the wrath of Hurricane Harvey. Dallas was an obvious safe haven, but it was also a long drive. So Bamba settled on Austin. The first night they stayed in a hotel while they waited for shelters to be opened. Friday they were one of the first families to be let into the Wilhelmina Delco Center in East Austin. The shelter was the first to open in Austin, and Bamba is among the 140 or so people staying there, said volunteer spokesman Geof Sloan. Capacity is 350 people. By midafternoon, American Red Cross employees and volunteers were preparing to take more people in. Another shelter is being prepared at LBJ High School. More than 1,000 people trained to help volunteer with the Red Cross at such shelters. Of those, 800 were from Austin. On Saturday, children ran and played soccer between aisles of cots in the large gymnasium. Adults pulled up folding chairs to sit and chat with family members and new evacuee friends. Cats and dogs slept quietly in an animal area operated by Austin Animal Shelter volunteers. “Everyone’s been so helpful here. … We really felt like we made the right decision,” Bamba said, adding the shelter was even better than the hotel because of the attentive volunteers. “We haven’t had to ask for anything.” Bamba said she planned to write the city a letter when she returned home to thank Austinites for their hospitality. Marty McKellips, CEO of the Central and South Texas Region American Red Cross, said she’s often asked, as she was on Saturday by a reporter, why she choose this work. “I always tell people, in a national emergency like this, I wake up, turn on CNN, see the disaster and I know what I’m supposed to do,” McKellips said. “And other people wake up and wonder what they can do.” Bamba said friends and news organizations have been posting pictures of the damage in Victoria on Facebook, eerie foreshadowing of what might be awaiting them when they return. “It’s horrible,” Bamba said. “Victoria tends to flood, and it’s just bad rain, so we have no idea how long it’ll be before we get back or what to expect. … It’s going to really be a mess when we get home.” And the storm projections are far from comforting, with some showing it looping around South Central Texas and returning to the coast. “Whoever that hurricane’s trying to find, they just need to surrender,” Bamba joked. For Bamba, who is originally from Pennsylvania, hurricane evacuation is something new, something she and her family joked about checking off their Texas bucket list. But for others, like Elisabet Perez, it’s unfortunately becoming somewhat of a practiced routine. Perez and her family from Port Lavaca were forced to evacuate during Hurricane Rita in 2005. That time, they came to Austin for refuge. When they heard the news about Harvey on Thursday, they knew it was time to do it all over again. If Perez had any hesitation about leaving, it was quashed quickly by one thing central in her mind: her young children and her nieces and nephew, about 15 of them total. The kids have been asking a lot of questions about why they had to leave and about the severity of the storm, she said, but “they know that nothing will happen to them here” in the shelter. During Rita, they stayed in an Austin shelter for four days. This time, it’s anyone’s guess. But knowing they’re safe in the shelter, and not in the midst of some of the gnarly scenes they are seeing on TV at the shelter gives Perez calm. “I’m calm (because) we made the perfect decision,” Perez said. Her father, Elias Perez, said his biggest fear is “that we go back, and we don’t find anything.” But his daughter and Bamba, the Victoria evacuee, had a similar response to those kinds of thoughts. “Everything important is here,” Bamba said of her family.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.