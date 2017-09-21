Florida women violently beat driver unconscious in road rage incident

Two women in Pasco County were caught on video violently beating another woman unconscious in an alleged road-rage incident on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Alicia Scarduzio, 20, and Shelley Gemberling, 49, are accused of dragging the woman who was stopped in the left lane of a road at an intersection, out of her care window, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Deputies said Scarduzio and Gemberling grabbed the woman by her hair and throat and punched her multiple times in the face, causing her to lose consciousness, according to the Times.

A witness waiting in traffic recorded the video, showing Scarduzio repeatedly punching the woman, who was lying on the ground motionless. A man then runs up and pushes Scarduzio away, and a nearby deputy drives his patrol car across a median to help.

The victim told deputies that Scarduzio and Gemberling approached her car because of a traffic incident, but it is unclear what caused the women to get physical, according to the Times.

Deputies said the victim suffered a broken nose and other injuries.

Scarduzio and Gemberling were arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary and aggravated battery. They remain at the county jail on a $50,000 bail each, according to jail records.