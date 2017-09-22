Florida woman wants 100 cards for 100th birthday

One woman in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has a simple request for her 100th birthday: 100 birthday cards.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Bobbie Arrasmith, 99, celebrates her birthday Oct. 7. She wants handwritten cards for each year of her life.

“Our whole family is trying to get her 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday,” Arrasmith’s son, Richard Arrasmith, told NWF Daily News Thursday. “It would be such an honor, and we would appreciate any help that we can get.”

As of the newspaper’s report, Arrasmith has about 20 cards that have mostly come from one of her seven grandchildren who lives out of the state.

“I don’t feel like 100,” she told the newspaper. “I’m pretty healthy. They take good care of me...I take one day at a time and I thank the Lord in the morning for that extra day.”

Those interested in sending handwritten birthday cards to Arrasmith can send them to 30 Memorial Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.