Florida woman suspected of putting glass in food to get free meals
Florida woman suspected of putting glass in food to get free meals

Florida woman suspected of putting glass in food to get free meals
Photo Credit: Stuart Police Department
Stuart Police Department are looking for a woman who is suspected of lying to restaurant workers for free food.

Florida woman suspected of putting glass in food to get free meals

By: Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post

STUART, Fla. -  A woman in Stuart, Florida, is wanted by police for allegedly scamming multiple restaurants for free meals, saying she found shards of glass in her food.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Police say the woman has eaten at 10 different restaurants in recent weeks, complaining each time of glass after eating most of her meal. However, investigators believe the woman put glass in the food to persuade the restaurants not to charge her for her food, Stuart Police Sgt. Michael Gerwan said.

On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help identifying the woman, while posting surveillance images of her on the police department’s social media pages.

If caught, she could face charges of theft of service and defrauding an innkeeper.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.

