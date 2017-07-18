Florida woman leaves child behind while fleeing robbery, police say

TAMARAC, Fla. - A Florida woman was charged with theft and child neglect after police say she left her child behind when she tried to steal almost $200 in groceries.
Asia Griffin, 26, and another woman tried to leave a Publix in Tamarac on Monday without paying for groceries, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.
When a store manager grabbed the cart to stop them, they ran off, leaving behind the groceries, and a child.
Griffin returned to the store while deputies were there and told authorities her relationship to the child, according to an arrest report. She also told them the name of her accomplice.
The women, who allegedly attempted to steal $192.65 worth of groceries, were also caught on store’s surveillance cameras.
Griffin was arrested and charged with petit theft and child neglect.
Read more at WPLG.
