Florida woman brings her child along during armed robbery, police say

A Florida woman was arrested on armed robbery charges and other charges related to bringing her 10-year-old child along in the getaway car.

The robbery of a convenience store in Marion County quickly took a dangerous turn when police gave chase and fired weapons at the fleeing thieves, according to news reports.

Christina R. Gaud, 30, was the driver during the Friday night robbery and stayed in the car while 33-year-old Rodney Snow went inside to rob the store, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

When Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, the pair fled the scene before crashing the getaway car. Snow ran into the woods and shot himself, according to a sheriff’s department press release.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officers arrested Gaud on charges of felony child neglect and principal to armed robbery. The child, who was not injured, was turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

