Florida woman accused of beating small dog inside elevator
Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections
Keevonna Wilson

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI, Fla. -  A woman in the Miami area was arrested last week after video surfaced of a woman kicking a small dog in the elevator. 

Keevonna Wilson, 24, faces charges of animal cruelty in the Sept. 20 incident that took place at an apartment complex in Aventura, WPLG reports. 

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Surveillance video shows a woman, who authorities suspect is Wilson chasing the dog into the elevator and then continuously kicking and abusing it in a corner. Once the elevator opens, the woman casually walks out, leaving the dog to walk around the building alone.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services officials said to WPLG that the dog suffered bruises on its abdomen and on the outside part of its ears. They gave the dog medical treatment and placed it with a foster home. 

Police took Wilson to the Miami-Dade County Jail, where she was later released, according to NBC Miami

(WARNING: Video contains graphic content)

Read more at local10.com

