Florida surfer bitten by shark
By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

PONCE INLET, Fla. -  A shark bit a man’s foot while he was surfing in Ponce Inlet Saturday afternoon, lifeguards said.

The 28-year-old Melbourne man was on his board near the jetty in about 8 feet of water when he felt a sharp pain on his left foot.

Lifeguards said the man had what appeared to be shark bites on the top and bottom of his foot with several cuts.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane
    Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane
    Maria muscled up Sunday from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. >> Read more trending news Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
  • Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    Falcons fans pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium for first regular season home game
    The Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first home game at the new venue. Hours before the big game, fans of both teams spent the afternoon tailgating. The Packers came to town seeking revenge for their blistering defeat by the Falcons in the NFC championship game. As expected, the first regular season game at the stadium will draw a sold out crowd of more than 70,000 fans. Parking will be limited around the stadium; there's only 20,000 spaces within a 1-minute, 20-second walk. Atlanta police are urging fans to take MARTA to the game, ride share or car pool to cut down on the massive traffic jams that are expected. But the massive crowd of tailgaters don't seem all that worried about getting home after the game. 'We're going to take it home! Take it home,' one fan told us. The game will probably wrap up around the same time as the Midtown Music Festival Sunday night so it could be a long ride home for music and football fans.
  • Florida surfer bitten by shark
    Florida surfer bitten by shark
    A shark bit a man’s foot while he was surfing in Ponce Inlet Saturday afternoon, lifeguards said. >> Read more trending news The 28-year-old Melbourne man was on his board near the jetty in about 8 feet of water when he felt a sharp pain on his left foot. Lifeguards said the man had what appeared to be shark bites on the top and bottom of his foot with several cuts. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 
  • Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student holding knife
    Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student holding knife
    An engineering student from Gwinnett County was fatally shot by a police officer on Georgia Tech’s campus Saturday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident in which the student, who has been identified as 21-year-old Scout Schultz of Lilburn, was allegedly barefoot and carrying a knife. >> Read more trending news At least two students shared cellphone video showing the tense interaction between Schultz and Georgia Tech police officers, Channel 2 Action News reported. Schultz yells at police to shoot and officers respond, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!' more than a dozen times. 'Nobody wants to hurt you,” an officer can be heard saying. “Drop the knife.'  A multipurpose tool found on the ground is believed to be the knife Schultz held. The tool did not show an extended blade. Georgia Tech police officers do not carry stun guns, University spokesman Lance Wallace said, but they do carry pepper spray. “We can’t say we’ve never had an officer-involved shooting, but we can say there hasn’t been one in the past 20 years,” Wallace said. Another video, taken from an angle farther away, shows three officers in front of Schultz and another off to the left at the entrance to the Curran parking deck. That video pans away to show another officer walking up from behind Schultz and then a gunshot is heard. “Officers provided multiple verbal commands and attempted to speak with Schultz, who was not cooperative and would not comply with the officers’ commands,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. “Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife. Subsequently, one officer fired striking Schultz.” Schultz was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died. Students received an emergency alert from the University and the school tweeted around 11:30 p.m. for everyone to seek shelter in a secure location. About 20 minutes later, the school sent another tweet saying there was no longer a threat to campus. Camila Pagan, a fourth-year student from Puerto Rico, has been checking Reddit since campus security sent out an alert about an incident on campus at 11:32 p.m. Saturday. Pagan and other students on campus Sunday said they didn’t know much about the incident but didn’t feel less safe. “I think these things happen everywhere;. It’s just how you handle the situation,” Aashal Dave, a third-year student from Athens, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hunter Marine, a fourth-year student from Marietta, said the video showed the officers about to be attacked. “I saw a video of it, so I think the police did what they were supposed to do,” Marine said. Sunday morning, Pagan returned to her normal routine, studying outside the library. “There are some people who are under a lot of pressure and you never know who’s thinking what, but honestly, I think that campus is still safe,” Pagan said. Vice President of Student Life And Dean of Students John M. Stein said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by Schultz’s tragic death. For those who knew Schultz, “the shock and grief are particularly acute,” Stein said. Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech. The Georgia Tech Progressive Student Alliance said at 4 p.m. they would place flowers and memorabilia on Eighth Street in front of West Village. A vigil is set for 8 p.m. Monday at the Georgia Tech Campanile. The Counseling Center is available for students from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Eighth Street Apartments West Building Recreation Room and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the center throughout the week. The after-hours number for the Counseling Center is 404-894-2575.
