A Key West man is in critical condition after his partner, a male stripper, stabbed him in both eyes and shoved a piece of wood down his throat, police said.

Justin Calhoun, 24, admitted to the attack and faces charges of attempted second degree murder and drug possession, Fl Keys News reported. Jail records from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office list his occupation as a stripper in Tampa.

Calhoun’s 67-year-old partner had to be airlifted to a trauma center in Miami for serious head injuries, according to Fl Keys News.

Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday during a “violent domestic disturbance,” where Calhoun accused his partner of being a cannibal. The victim got upset, grabbed a gun, and pointed it at Calhoun, who retaliated by stabbing him in both eyes with a pen.

Officers responded to the home and found the victim stabbed in the face and “severely beaten on the head,” Fl Keys News reported. Calhoun fled the scene but police found him a few blocks away.

Calhoun told police that he tried to “silence” his partner by inserting a piece of broken wood from a dresser into his mouth and “then stomped on the piece of wood to ledge it further down into (the victim’s) throat,” Fl Keys News reported.

He further beat the victim in the head with a dresser drawer and then grabbed his belongings and “jumped out of the bedroom window while naked,” the police report stated.

Calhoun remains at the county jail on no bond, according to jail records.

