Florida mother stops son’s sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

Florida man began to sexually batter his ex-girlfriend, but then the man’s mother stepped in to stop it, police said.

Brandon Jermain Halstead, 22, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom before pinning the woman to her bed and forcibly having sex with her, according to the Gainesville Sun.

When the woman fought back, police say Halstead responded by punching her in the face, throat and upper torso, the Sun reported.

The victim managed to contact Halstead’s mother, who showed up and began yelling at her son, telling Halstead to get off the woman, and saying she didn’t raise him “like that,” CBS News reported.

Before leaving the scene, Halstead allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone, police said.

Halstead was arrested Tuesday, charged with sexual battery and assault during burglary and taken to Alachua County Jail, where he was held on $510,000 bond.

