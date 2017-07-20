Listen Live
cloudy-day
90°
H 94
L 74

!
Traffic
LIVE:

OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

LIVE AUDIO:

Click to listen to Rush Limbaugh 

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
90°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate
Close

Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate

Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate
Photo Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -  A mayoral candidate for St. Petersburg, Florida, spurred criticism after making a comment to audience members to “go back to Africa” at a debate on Tuesday. 

>> Read more trending news

Paul Congemi allegedly pointed to activist members of the Uhuru movement and their candidate, Jesse Nevel, and said: "My advice to you, if you don't like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport. Go back to Africa. Go back to Africa. Go back!” WTVT reported. 

The Uhuru movement fights to protect the democratic rights of African people worldwide, with multiple groups fighting for specific rights.

The current mayor of St. Petersburg, Mayor Rick Kriseman, released a statement the next day disapproving of Congemi’s remarks: 

"I was reluctant to engage this candidate last night and draw even more attention to his disturbing message. I regret not doing so, though. It is simply unacceptable to spew this kind of bigoted rhetoric. Free speech should not compromise the dignity and respect of any person or community. This candidate spoke hateful words about African-Americans and our LGBT community. He has the right to do so, but nothing about what he said is right. His comments just aren't who we are. -RK"

Congemi responded to the Tampa Bay Times via email, stating, “Yes: I did tell those people to go back to Africa. My remark was meant for the group Mr. Nevel represents. Not all African Americans. Just those that Nevel represents."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Homicide detectives in Florida are looking for clues after a man from Atlanta was found dead Monday night. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, 69-year-old Guy Eargle Jr. was found inside a home on Southeast 17th Avenue just after 6 p.m. 'Detectives are not disclosing the manner in which the victim was murdered at this time,' Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said in a news release. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine Aaron Carter publicly rips brother Nick after Georgia DUI arrest @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers Eargle is a part-time resident of Fort Lauderdale and a part-time resident of Atlanta. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 954-828-5708.
  • 15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with six armed robberies involving pedestrians Tuesday, an incident during which a carjacked vehicle hit an Atlanta police car, authorities said. Officers are seeking two men who were involved in the robberies but weren’t captured, spokeswoman Lisa Bender said Wednesday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One of the people arrested, a boy, was charged with armed robbery, Bender said. The other suspect, a girl, was charged with being a party to a crime. Their names were withheld because they are juveniles. “Further investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata, had been taken in a carjacking in Union City earlier that same morning,” Bender said. RELATED: 2 arrested, 2 wanted after string of Midtown armed robberies The robberies happened in the Midtown and Virginia Highlands areas, Bender said. Officers said at the time a silver, four-door sedan with four people inside was involved, and a lookout was issued for the car, Bender said. “Just before 11 a.m., officers spotted a sedan matching the description on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta,” Bender said. “Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, drove down a one-way street, then rammed a patrol car before the occupants fled on foot.” The girl who was arrested was released on a copy of charges to her parents, police said. The boy was taken to the Atlanta Youth Development Campus. No injuries were reported. In other news:
  • Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the teenager who was seen running along I-85 Wednesday morning. Officers found James Teate Jr., 15, running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit.'It was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.When police found him, he was given a piece of paper, and wrote the letters 'JT.' TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today The 15-year-old's mother saw a tweet Wednesday afternoon and called 911, according to police. The mother told the lead investigator that she was unaware that he was missing. She has been given the contact information for the Department of Family and Children Services.
  • Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a double shooting in Snellville. Authorities say the shooting happened on Highpoint Court Thursday afternoon. The scene is still very active with many police cars and a crime scene investigation unit present. A suspect described as a man in his early 20s wearing a white shirt and camo shorts is on the loose. Police believe he could be armed. The victim is in the hospital. Channel 2 Action News is gathering information about this story. We'll have an update on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4 p.m. Shooting suspect: light skinned black male, facial hair, early 20s, white shirt, camo shorts, white sneakers, possibly still armed pic.twitter.com/VMXz5CDgMh-- Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 20, 2017 Active Investigation: Double shooting on Highpoint Court, Snellville. Suspect sought. Victims at hospital now. pic.twitter.com/QNBQGOWITu-- Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 20, 2017
  • Texas Senate aiming to move divisive bills at breakneck pace
    Texas Senate aiming to move divisive bills at breakneck pace
    The Texas Senate staged an unusual midnight floor session Thursday as conservatives who dominate the chamber rushed to revive abortion restrictions, school vouchers and a 'bathroom bill' targeting transgender people before opponents have time to mobilize against them. Senators passed bills allowing the Texas Medical Board and other state agencies to continue operating during the opening moments of just the third day of its month-long special legislative session. 'It's a hurry because we have 30 days and 20 bills,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a former conservative talk radio host who oversees the Senate, told reporters. He even brought pizzas for his colleagues before work began around 12:15 a.m. Clearing those agency oversight measures allows the Senate to tackle more divisive issues at breakneck speed, hence the late-night session. Patrick plans to ram more hot-button bills through committee and floor passage in mere days, even if it limits public input and legislative debate. That pace doesn't guarantee any will become law, though, since the Texas House is moving more slowly with plenty of time left in an extra session running through Aug. 18. The usually non-controversial agency bills failed during Texas' 140-day regular session that ended Memorial Day, in part because Patrick wanted to force an overtime session so lawmakers could approve conservative bills that failed earlier this year. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott complied. He called the Legislature back to work in order to keep the agencies operating and then to tackle around 20 other priorities. Those include a 'bathroom bill' requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates, even though North Carolina largely rolled back a similar measure it approved last year amid national outcry and threats of boycotts that could cost the state millions. Abbott followed the Senate's Thursday move by releasing a proclamation around 1 a.m. expanding the special session's workload even further to include proposals to improve Texas' school finance system, which the all-Republican state Supreme Court declared barely constitutional last year. 'I'm immediately adding all the remaining items on my special session agenda,' Abbott said in a statement. Other bills he'd like passed would combat mail-in ballot fraud, prohibit union dues from being collected in public sector paychecks and impose limits on local governments' abilities to raise property taxes, approve tree-cutting ordinances and annex territory. Patrick wants the entire slate to clear the Senate quickly, further solidifying his reputation among conservatives. 'If you are following the Texas Senate, get your running shoes,' Trayce Bradford, president of the conservative grassroots Texas Eagle Forum, emailed supporters Thursday. 'If you are tracking the Texas House, you might want to grab a good book.' But many of the items being revived lacked the votes to be approved previously, and still do. The state House, which like the Texas Senate is Republican-controlled, rejected the upper chamber's version of the bathroom bill and instead approved a scaled-back version applying only to schools, which itself failed. House members also repeatedly defeated Senate proposals on school vouchers, which provide public money to students attending private schools, and have been far warier of other issues such as encroaching on local governments' power. The House should find common ground with the Senate on some key upcoming issues in coming weeks, but won't move as fast. Republican House Speaker Joe Straus opposes the bathroom bill and some of Patrick's other top priorities, and the pair has feuded publicly for weeks, potentially further bottling up legislation. Democrats, meanwhile, have decried a lack of Senate transparency but don't have the votes to slow the chamber down. They note that protesters turned out in force to decry much of the same legislation during the regular session, and are accusing Patrick of trying to ensure they don't have enough advance warning to do so again. Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat, took to Twitter urging Texans: 'Important! Unnecessary & misguided bills have been scheduled for public hearings-Come & make your voice heard.
  • Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate
    Florida mayoral candidate tells group to ‘go back to Africa’ during debate
    A mayoral candidate for St. Petersburg, Florida, spurred criticism after making a comment to audience members to “go back to Africa” at a debate on Tuesday.  >> Read more trending news Paul Congemi allegedly pointed to activist members of the Uhuru movement and their candidate, Jesse Nevel, and said: 'My advice to you, if you don't like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport. Go back to Africa. Go back to Africa. Go back!” WTVT reported.  The Uhuru movement fights to protect the democratic rights of African people worldwide, with multiple groups fighting for specific rights. The current mayor of St. Petersburg, Mayor Rick Kriseman, released a statement the next day disapproving of Congemi’s remarks:  'I was reluctant to engage this candidate last night and draw even more attention to his disturbing message. I regret not doing so, though. It is simply unacceptable to spew this kind of bigoted rhetoric. Free speech should not compromise the dignity and respect of any person or community. This candidate spoke hateful words about African-Americans and our LGBT community. He has the right to do so, but nothing about what he said is right. His comments just aren't who we are. -RK' Congemi responded to the Tampa Bay Times via email, stating, “Yes: I did tell those people to go back to Africa. My remark was meant for the group Mr. Nevel represents. Not all African Americans. Just those that Nevel represents.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.