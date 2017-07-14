Florida man says ATM ate $1,500 cash, didn’t deposit to account

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A man in Port St. Lucie, Florida, got into a serious money predicament when he said an ATM ate the $1,450 worth of cash he deposited.
“I’ve been taking handyman jobs to make ends meet ... every penny counts,” Max Bennett told WPTV. "I literally had $3 in my bank account for the last 12 days.”
Bennett said he tried to deposit his $1,500 cash at a Chase Bank ATM machine on St. Lucie West Boulevard, but the machine gave him back $50 and did not deposit the other $1450 into his account.
“I sat there for a minute or two. It made these funny noises and the little time clock (showed up),” Bennett told WPTV.
The ATM then gave Bennett a receipt stating the malfunction and posting a service number to call.
When Bennett called the number, he was told the error would be fixed in 48 hours -- but then the bank told him the investigation could take up to 10 business days, WPTV reported.
Bennett said days later the bank then told him there was no valid information that a deposit was made. Luckily, he saved the “error” receipt from the ATM and he finally got his money back 12 days later.
“If I didn’t have that receipt, they would have just told me, ‘Oh, you were never here and you’re out of luck, buddy,’” Bennett told WPTV.
