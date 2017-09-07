Sheriff's deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida, arrested a man and his parents for allegedly holding his wife against her will and beating her for “disobedience” in their home in Riverview.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Devbir Kalsi, 33, and parents Jasbir, 67, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61, were arrested after Silky Gaind’s mother called police and asked them to check on her. Gaind and her 1-year-old-child are now safe. Deputies said Gaind was “badly beaten and bruised over her entire body” when they met her.

Gaind had recently told her mother in India about the alleged abuse; her mother then called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Times reported.

When deputies arrived at the house for a welfare check, an initial knock went unanswered, authorities said. Eventually, Gaind opened the door and screamed for help, deputies said. Kalsi allegedly tried to force the door closed before deputies could enter, but they overpowered and arrested him.

Also arrested were Kalsi’s parents, who deputies say flew to Florida from India for the express purpose of disciplining Gaind, who had grown “disobedient.”

Deputies said that just days before she was rescued, a fight between Gaind and the Kalsis ended in beatings from all three family members and a knife held to Gaind’s throat by her husband. Her husband or his family allegedly took her cellphone away to prevent her from calling 911.

Devbir Kalsi is charged with felony battery, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911; Bhupinder Kalsi is charged with battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse; and Jasbir Kalsi is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911.

If convicted, all three — who are foreign nationals — could be deported.