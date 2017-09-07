Listen Live
cloudy-day
54°
H 77
L 54

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
54°
Few Clouds
H 77° L 54°
  • cloudy-day
    54°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 77° L 54°
  • clear-day
    72°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 77° L 54°
  • clear-day
    73°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 77° L 54°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say
Close

Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say

Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say
Devbir Kalsi, 33; Jasbir Kalsi, 67; and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61

Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -  Sheriff's deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida, arrested a man and his parents for allegedly holding his wife against her will and beating her for “disobedience” in their home in Riverview.

>> Watch the news report here

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Devbir Kalsi, 33, and parents Jasbir, 67, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61, were arrested after Silky Gaind’s mother called police and asked them to check on her. Gaind and her 1-year-old-child are now safe. Deputies said Gaind was “badly beaten and bruised over her entire body” when they met her.

Gaind had recently told her mother in India about the alleged abuse; her mother then called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Times reported.

>> On Rare.us: A teacher is out of a job after her relationship with an ex-student was exposed, but was it illegal?

When deputies arrived at the house for a welfare check, an initial knock went unanswered, authorities said. Eventually, Gaind opened the door and screamed for help, deputies said. Kalsi allegedly tried to force the door closed before deputies could enter, but they overpowered and arrested him.

Also arrested were Kalsi’s parents, who deputies say flew to Florida from India for the express purpose of disciplining Gaind, who had grown “disobedient.”

>> Read more trending news

Deputies said that just days before she was rescued, a fight between Gaind and the Kalsis ended in beatings from all three family members and a knife held to Gaind’s throat by her husband. Her husband or his family allegedly took her cellphone away to prevent her from calling 911.

Devbir Kalsi is charged with felony battery, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911; Bhupinder Kalsi is charged with battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse; and Jasbir Kalsi is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911.

If convicted, all three — who are foreign nationals — could be deported.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Widower posts photo of wife in dream wedding gown that he never saw her wear
    Widower posts photo of wife in dream wedding gown that he never saw her wear
    A love story, a dress and a fatal cancer diagnosis are making people realize what really matters in life. John Polo recently posted a tribute to the love of his life, sharing his feelings about the woman he married and eventually lost to a horrible disease. In 2013, Polo and his-then girlfriend Michelle found out she had a rare form of cancer. As soon as they could, they got married in a quick courthouse ceremony, People reported. Three years later, when she received a terminal diagnosis, they planned a second larger wedding. It was planned for February 2016,but two weeks before the ceremony, Michelle died. >> Read more trending news A week after losing his wife, Polo discovered a photo Michelle never showed him -- her trying on her wedding gown. Polo said that Michelle would not let him see her in the gown. “She wasn’t materialistic at all, she didn’t get excited about materialistic things, but she loved that dress. I joke that she loved it more than she loved me,” Polo told People. The photo and their story were recently shared on the Facebook page Love What Matters. Polo, who now runs the blog Better Not Bitter Widower, has started writing about his love and his loss. “I have so many regrets. Not getting to see her walk down the aisle is atop that list,” Polo told Australia’s News.com. “When she was dying, Michelle was worried that people would forget about her,” Polo told People. “I’m writing in order to keep her memory alive.” As for the gown, Polo is saving it for his stepdaughter, his wife’s daughter, so she can wear it on her wedding day, News.com reported.
  • Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say
    Florida man's parents traveled from India to help him beat 'disobedient' wife, deputies say
    Sheriff's deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida, arrested a man and his parents for allegedly holding his wife against her will and beating her for “disobedience” in their home in Riverview. >> Watch the news report here According to the Tampa Bay Times, Devbir Kalsi, 33, and parents Jasbir, 67, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61, were arrested after Silky Gaind’s mother called police and asked them to check on her. Gaind and her 1-year-old-child are now safe. Deputies said Gaind was “badly beaten and bruised over her entire body” when they met her. Gaind had recently told her mother in India about the alleged abuse; her mother then called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Times reported. >> On Rare.us: A teacher is out of a job after her relationship with an ex-student was exposed, but was it illegal? When deputies arrived at the house for a welfare check, an initial knock went unanswered, authorities said. Eventually, Gaind opened the door and screamed for help, deputies said. Kalsi allegedly tried to force the door closed before deputies could enter, but they overpowered and arrested him. Also arrested were Kalsi’s parents, who deputies say flew to Florida from India for the express purpose of disciplining Gaind, who had grown “disobedient.” >> Read more trending news Deputies said that just days before she was rescued, a fight between Gaind and the Kalsis ended in beatings from all three family members and a knife held to Gaind’s throat by her husband. Her husband or his family allegedly took her cellphone away to prevent her from calling 911. Devbir Kalsi is charged with felony battery, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911; Bhupinder Kalsi is charged with battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse; and Jasbir Kalsi is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911. If convicted, all three — who are foreign nationals — could be deported.
  • The Latest: GOP congressman lauds Trump for debt-limit deal
    The Latest: GOP congressman lauds Trump for debt-limit deal
    The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress, hurricane relief and debt limit (all times local): ___ 7:15 a.m. A House Republican House says he has no problem with President Donald Trump making a deal with Democratic leaders of Congress to arrange a short-term extension of the debt limit. Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole calls Trump's move in an Oval Office meeting Wednesday 'in some sense a declaration of independence by the president.' 'I was sort of thrilled,' Cole told MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' program Thursday. He says the arrangement Trump worked out with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is 'good for the country. ... We don't need to run out of money in a week or 10 days in the middle of a natural disaster.' Cole tells MSNBC: 'There's all kinds of implications of what he did yesterday, but count me as saying I believe there's more of an upside than a downside.' ___ 5:50 a.m. The Senate is nearly doubling the initial Harvey aid package. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's midnight move added $7.4 billion in community development block grant funds to a House-passed $7.9 billion measure providing an emergency replenishment for disaster aid coffers. The additional Senate money is to jump-start rebuilding efforts. The block grant money is more flexible and can cover costs the Federal Emergency Management Agency can't. A vote could come as early as Thursday. The House passed the Harvey aid package on Wednesday by an overwhelming vote. President Donald Trump agreed to link it to an increase through Dec. 8 in the government's so-called debt limit, as well as a stopgap government-wide funding bill. ___ 3:20 a.m. President Donald Trump briskly overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary to cut a deal with Democrats to keep the government operating and raise America's debt limit. The immediate goal was ensuring money for hurricane relief, but in the process the president brazenly rolled his own party's leaders. In deal-making mode, Trump sided Wednesday with the Democratic leaders — 'Chuck and Nancy,' as he amiably referred later to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — as they pushed for the three-month deal. The deal had the effect of brushing aside the urgings of GOP leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a much longer extension to the debt limit. Republicans want that longer allowance to avoid having to take another vote on the politically toxic issue before the 2018 congressional elections. The White House session painted a vivid portrait of discord at the highest ranks of the Republican Party. ___ Associated Press reporter Andrew Taylor contributed to this story.
  • Man killed after being pinned under street sweeper
    Man killed after being pinned under street sweeper
    A man was killed when he became partially pinned beneath a street sweeper early Thursday morning. Gwinnett police said officers were called to a QuikTrip gas station near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 4:30 a.m. We have a reporter and photographer talking to police at the scene – We'll have new information about how the accident happened on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for breaking news alerts] Channel 2's Liz Artz learned the victim is believed to be the operator of the street sweeper.  Police said crews found the man pinned between the hydraulic arm and the hopper of the vehicle. He was confirmed dead at the scene. The vehicle was still running when it was found by a construction worker. TRENDING STORIES: Officials ID owner of tiger shot, killed while roaming metro neighborhood Gov. Deal issues state of emergency as Georgia prepares for Hurricane Irma Delta flight from Puerto Rico threads needle around Hurricane Irma Investigators believe the man was attempting to identify or correct a mechanical issue at the time of the incident.   NewsChopper2 over the scene in Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed several police cruisers and emergency crews in the parking lot of the gas station. Artz said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.   On scene of fatal accident involving a street sweeper police say OSHA has been notified live updates @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/q8pW1OhVTv — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) September 7, 2017
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.