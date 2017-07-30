Florida man missing after jumping into lake to retrieve sunglasses

A man who jumped into a Florida lake Saturday to retrieve his sunglasses went under and is still missing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, as of Sunday, still had not found 32-year-old Cornelius Wiggins, of Plant City, the Lakeland Ledger reported.

Wiggins was on a boat with Julie Bryant, 69, and Drucilla Bounget, 53, around 5 p.m. when his glasses fell into Lake Gibson in Lakeland. After he jumped in, Bryant turned the boat around to throw Wiggins a floating cushion, the FWC told the Ledger.



Florida Fish and Wildlife is searching for Cornelius Wiggins in Lake Gibson in Lakeland. His family is here hoping for good news. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/uTHOhFzEtR — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) July 30, 2017

Bryant then jumped into the water to try to help Wiggins when the flotation device wasn’t enough.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, a dive team was still looking for his body.