Florida man gets life in prison for disemboweling girlfriend after sex

A judge sentenced a Fort Lauderdale man to life in prison on Thursday after he confessed to disemboweling his girlfriend for screaming her ex-husband’s name during sex.



>> Read more trending news

To avoid the death penalty, Fidel Lopez, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sexual battery, according to WPLG.

On Sept. 20, 2015, officers responded to Lopez’s apartment in Sunrise and witnessed a horrific crime scene.

The closet door of the bedroom was ripped off its hinges, there were holes in the wall and the sliding glass door was shattered, the police report states.

Officers found Lopez in the bathroom crying and sitting next to his girlfriend’s naked body; which was lying on the floor, covered in blood.

Lopez told detectives that he and his girlfriend were drinking in their apartment and started to have “rough sex,” WPLG reports. When he heard his girlfriend call out her ex-husband’s name twice, Lopez said that he “became a monster,” according to the arrest report.

Enraged, Lopez started breaking objects in the room and punching holes in the wall. He then went up to his girlfriend, who was lying unconscious, and “inserted several items into (her),” the report stated.

Lopez tried to wake her up by splashing water on her face, but called 911 when she stopped breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.