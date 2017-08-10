Florida man drives burning car, then shoots at it

A Florida man remains in jail after police said he kicked a car that was on fire, drove it around the block, then got out and shot at the still-burning car.

According to a police report, anonymous witnesses saw Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 24, of Fort Pierce, driving in the area Saturday night at a high rate of speed in the car, owned by the man’s girlfriend, before it caught fire.

At some point afterward, Gonzalez-Salinas’ cousin said he woke up to a noise and saw something on fire. Soon after, Gonzalez-Salinas banged on the door and told the cousin, “Hey, bro, grab the water hose.”

When he was told the hose wouldn’t reach the driveway where the blue Cadillac was burning, Gonzalez-Salinas allegedly kicked the car, then got into the car and drove off, police said. After parking the car in front of the residence, Gonzalez-Salinas, a convicted felon, fired a gunshot into the passenger door, according to police.

Gonzalez-Salinas faces two charges of weapons possession by a convicted felon and one charge of firing a weapon in public. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail on $70,000 bond.