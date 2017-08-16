Florida man cited for frame around license plate

A Florida man learned the specialty frame he has around his license plate is illegal under state law, police said.

Alvaro Alves was pulled over for a burned out tail light when the officer cited him for the frame which obstructed the view of the license plate, according to WTVJ.

“He couldn’t see the ‘Myflorida.com’ and the ‘Sunshine State’ wording,” Alves said.

The frame cannot cover any part of the plate, including where it reads Florida and Sunshine State on the bottom of it. All letters, numerals, printing, writing and other identification marks must be readable, according to state law.

"It’s not something that people know," Kenia Fallat, a Miami Police spokeswoman told WTVJ. "But if it’s a small frame and it doesn’t cover anything on the tag, then it’s OK."

A judge dismissed the ticket after seeing proof the frame was removed from Alves’ car.