Florida man charged after woman dies from golf cart fall

A Sumter County, Florida, man has been arrested nearly a month after a woman died from falling out of a golf cart, Wildwood police said.

>> Watch the news report here



Timothy Jacob Foxworth, 36, faces charges of hit-and-run and DUI manslaughter.

Police said on July 16 at 1:43 a.m. he crashed his golf cart at Buena Vista Boulevard and east State Road 44 in Wildwood. His 51-year-old passenger, Shelly Ousterhout, fell out of the golf cart. Foxworth then dragged her body to nearby bushes and then drove away, witnesses said. Ousterhout died from her injuries in August, police said.

Police later caught up to Foxworth and said he had a “considerable amount of blood on his clothing.”

>> Read more trending news



While being transported to the police station for questioning, Foxworth admitted that after Ousterhout fell out of his golf cart, she was unable to stand, so he dragged her to the median and left her because he was scared because he had been drinking, investigators said.

Foxworth said he and the woman had been drinking at Gators Dockside.

"She loved to make people smile. By the time she left them, if they weren't smiling before, when she got there, they were smiling when she left. She just lit up the room," said Ousterhout's father, Richard Chapman.

Ousterhout leaves behind three sons.

Ousterhout was a former professor and business owner. She made national headlines when she invited the whole community to her 2015 wedding.