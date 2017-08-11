Florida man beats, drags accused rapist to deputy

When Dennis Padilla Vindel heard that a 13-year-old had been repeatedly raped, he raced home from work and dragged the bloodied man to deputies himself, authorities said.

Padilla Vindel, whose relationship to the young teen is redacted from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records, denied intentionally stabbing Roberto Rubio, though he admitted to having a box cutter on him during their confrontation Monday afternoon just east of Greenacres.

Earlier that day, the 13-year-old’s mother called Padilla Vindel after someone saw the teen running into a neighbor’s home in their Greenacres-area community, away from Rubio.

The young teen was hysterical, records show, and said Rubio had repeatedly climbed into the teen’s room through a window and raped the teen.

The first time, Rubio brought a red blanket with him into the bedroom, put a shirt over the teen’s mouth and then undressed and raped the teen, Palm Beach County sheriff’s records show. He also threatened to kill the teen’s parents if the teen didn’t do what he said, records indicate.

He is accused of raping the teen two other times.

By the time Padilla Vindel had learned about the allegations and made it home, the teen and the teen’s mother had left to speak with medical staff and detectives.

Relatives at the scene, though, directed Padilla Vindel to Rubio, who was hiding in his car near Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park. Padilla Vindel went to find Rubio and brought along a box cutter, he said, because “(Rubio) usually is armed.”

Rubio tried to run when Padilla Vindel approached, authorities said. They fought one another, during which time Padilla Vindel said he suspects Rubio received the stab wound to the chest. Both men ended up in a canal.

Padilla Vindel eventually got a hold of the man and dragged him to a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said. Rubio had a bloodied shirt and nose and was rushed to a trauma center for his injuries.

After being treated, authorities met with Rubio, who they said denied forcing the teen to do anything. He was in love with the 13-year-old, he said, and promised to take care of the teen and the teen’s family, according to authorities.

The age of sexual consent in Florida is 18. No one under the age of 16 can give consent under any circumstances, according to Florida statutes.

Padilla Vindel was arrested Monday afternoon on an aggravated battery charge. He was released the next day from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $10,000 surety bond.

Rubio was booked Tuesday into the county jail on three counts of sexual assault of a minor. He is being held without bond.