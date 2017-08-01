Listen Live
Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife
Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife

Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife
Stacy

Florida man accused of threatening son with bat, machete, knife

By: Paige Fry, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

GREENACRES, Fla. -  A Greenacres, Florida, man is accused of threatening his son with a knife, bat and machete because the 18-year-old refused "to go and hurt" the woman with whom his mother was staying, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

>> Read more trending news

Homer Stacy II, 53, was arrested on Sunday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff's Office report. He refused to come out to his bond hearing on Monday at the Palm Beach County Jail, so a second appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

His son told deputies that Stacy had been drinking heavily at their home on Lancaster Drive, the report said. Stacy told his son to hurt the woman his mother was staying with but the teen refused.

The son began gathering his things to go to the place where his mother was staying because he didn't want to stay with his father, the report said. Then Stacy began yelling and stabbing the door with a knife. The son ran to the sliding glass door to leave, and Stacy pushed him to the ground.

The son left but soon came back to get the rest of his belongings, the report said. When he left the house a second time, he saw Stacy outside and Stacey yelled profanities at him.

Stacy was pushing a wheelchair with a machete and a bat in it, and he held up the bat to threaten his son, the report said. He still had the weapons when deputies arrived, and he said that they were for protection and that his son had pushed him.

He told deputies he walked over to tell his son "to come and get his hedgehog" and that his son pushed him, the report said. After deputies put Stacy in handcuffs, he screamed at his son saying, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you, you (expletive)," the report said.

