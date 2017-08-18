Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch

We are just two days away from the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. Georgia counties in the path of totality say they’ve been preparing for this day for months -- some for years. On Friday, inside Habersham County’s Emergency Management Command Center, public safety leaders ran through their game plan one more time ahead of Monday’s eclipse. “We’re not going Chicken Little. The sky is not falling,” Sheriff Joey Terrell said. “It’s one of those things that, you know, how much can you prepare? Hopefully, we’ve done enough.” Habersham, White and Rabun counties are in the path of totality. Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant reported on Friday afternoon that he saw northeast Georgia roads already filling up with cars and campers. “It is a challenge. I mean, you hear numbers from 10,000, 53,000 to more. The questions are asked, ‘What are you going to do?’” said Sfc. Chad Johnson with the Georgia State Patrol. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses Johnson said local and state agencies have spent more than a year collaborating on strategies to keep traffic moving and keep people safe. “There’s one way up there and there’s one way down there, so we’re estimating there’s going to be some major delays on your way up and down,” said Katie Strickland with the Georgia Department on Transportation. Heading to NE GA for #EclipseOn2 ? Well...here's what you're up against already on GA-23 in Habersham. We told ya! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TXDrabAM3V — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) August 18, 2017 GDOT said its suspending all construction work in northeast Georgia to keep lanes open. It’s also deploying extra HERO units from metro Atlanta. Terrell said they’re working to prepare for worst case scenarios. “That’s what we’re what-iffing. What if we have a bus turn over and it shuts down the road, and we have to bring in multiple ambulances, multiple fire equipment?” he said. Deputies are asking visitors to stay off the side of the roads because they need shoulders open for emergency vehicles. They are situations they’ve faced before, just with a lot fewer people around. Johnson said the wildcard is the possibility for criminal activity. “It does create a unique situation where the criminal element does have an opportunity to try to take advantage of the people who are trying to enjoy this event,” he said. Johnson said if that happens, they have plans in place to handle it. Overall, agencies say they are ready, but are asking visitors to just be cool and be patient. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content!