Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch
Close

Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch

Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch
Florida hunters caught an 11-foot, 375-pound gator after a three-hour fight. (Photo: Allen Eyestone/The Palm Beach Post)

Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

PENSACOLA, Fla. -  Four Florida hunters struggled to take down an 11-foot, 375-pound gator after a three-hour fight.

>> Read more trending news

Nick Naylor, John Booker, Kenny Way and Casey Shields began battling the massive gator beginning late Tuesday night and ended up with it under their control by Wednesday morning, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

They used a 40-pound test from a spinning reel to capture the animal, which was hanging out in the waters of Blackwater Bay below Interstate 10.

Then Thursday, the hunters snared a 12-foot 6-inch alligator in the same waters. This time it took them two hours to reel it in, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Hunters are prohibited from using baited hooks, firearms or bang sticks when hunting gators. Each hunter is allowed to take two non-hatchling alligators.

Alligator hunting season in Florida began Tuesday. It was established in 1988 partially to help control the state’s 1.3 million alligator population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The state’s guide reads: “These special night hunts provide a thrilling, hands-on hunting adventure. Also, alligator meat is a delicious and healthy choice and the hide can be tanned and made into leather products.” 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Man warns ‘don’t take a chance with your eyes’ after eclipse-watching burned a hole in his retina
    Man warns ‘don’t take a chance with your eyes’ after eclipse-watching burned a hole in his retina
    If you’re thinking of watching the solar eclipse without the necessary eye gear, think again. One 71-year-old man is issuing a warning after burning one of his eyes more than 50 years ago. >> Read more trending news In 1962, Lou Tomososki was excited to witness the eclipse after learning about it from his science teacher.  That afternoon, he stood outside, and looked up with just his right eye. As the moon moved over the sun, he was fascinated. But he didn’t fully realize his eyes were suffering.  >> RELATED: Your eyes will fry under normal sunglasses during 2017 eclipse, here’s why 'There's no sign,' he told InsideEdition.com. 'You just squint. You don't feel anything.' On the walk home, he remembered a “little bit of a blurry spot.” But it wasn’t until months later that he found out he’d burned a hole in his retina during an eye doctor appointment. He now has a pinpoint of blindness in one eye.>> RELATED: What time does the solar eclipse start; how long does it last; glasses; how to view it 'The damage was done right then and there,” he said. “The sun is 93 million miles away and look what it can do.” That’s why he’s doing all he can to spread the message about eye safety for the upcoming celestial event, which will occur on Monday. According to NASA, during a solar eclipse, you should not look directly at the sun without protection except during the brief totality time.  The only safe way to view the partially eclipsed (or un-eclipsed) sun directly is to wear NASA-approved eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers. Only select manufacturers have certified that their products meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for eye and face protection.>> RELATED: Can’t find eclipse glasses anywhere? Make these DIY pinhole cameras, projectors instead You can snag some online or for free at a few businesses around the area. After all, Tomososki said, 'Why would you take a chance with your eyes?
  • Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch
    Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator days after 11-foot catch
    Four Florida hunters struggled to take down an 11-foot, 375-pound gator after a three-hour fight. >> Read more trending news Nick Naylor, John Booker, Kenny Way and Casey Shields began battling the massive gator beginning late Tuesday night and ended up with it under their control by Wednesday morning, according to the Pensacola News Journal. They used a 40-pound test from a spinning reel to capture the animal, which was hanging out in the waters of Blackwater Bay below Interstate 10. Then Thursday, the hunters snared a 12-foot 6-inch alligator in the same waters. This time it took them two hours to reel it in, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Hunters are prohibited from using baited hooks, firearms or bang sticks when hunting gators. Each hunter is allowed to take two non-hatchling alligators. Alligator hunting season in Florida began Tuesday. It was established in 1988 partially to help control the state’s 1.3 million alligator population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The state’s guide reads: “These special night hunts provide a thrilling, hands-on hunting adventure. Also, alligator meat is a delicious and healthy choice and the hide can be tanned and made into leather products.” 
  • Popular metro Atlanta Steak ‘n Shake fails another health inspection
    Popular metro Atlanta Steak ‘n Shake fails another health inspection
    A popular Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in metro Atlanta has failed a second health inspection in eight months. The restaurant on Stonecrest Circle got a lower score than it did in January. During an Aug. 15 health inspection, the Lithonia Steak ‘n Shake only got a score of 41. Violations included flies in the kitchen and food not held cold enough. Gabrielle Briggs and Kevin Supples learned about the score as they were bringing two of their children for lunch on Thursday. Briggs told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that it’s not unusual to see flies in a restaurant but she said any violations that could lead to contamination aren’t acceptable. TRENDING STORIES: F our years ago, this young mother disappeared — what happened? Body found on I-20 ID'd as missing grandmother Atlanta woman describes 'terrifying' moments during terror attack in Barcelona The couple, who both have worked in the food industry, decided to take their children somewhere else for lunch. The failing score of 41 comes eight months after the Steak ‘n Shake failed with a score of 62. Sbarge went to the Lithonia restaurant to ask about what is being done to correct the violations. She was told no one could comment, and she’s waiting for a response from the corporate office.
  • Heading north for the eclipse? Expect heavy delays, GDOT warns
    Heading north for the eclipse? Expect heavy delays, GDOT warns
    We are just two days away from the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. Georgia counties in the path of totality say they’ve been preparing for this day for months -- some for years. On Friday, inside Habersham County’s Emergency Management Command Center, public safety leaders ran through their game plan one more time ahead of Monday’s eclipse. “We’re not going Chicken Little. The sky is not falling,” Sheriff Joey Terrell said. “It’s one of those things that, you know, how much can you prepare? Hopefully, we’ve done enough.” Habersham, White and Rabun counties are in the path of totality. Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant reported on Friday afternoon that he saw northeast Georgia roads already filling up with cars and campers. “It is a challenge. I mean, you hear numbers from 10,000, 53,000 to more. The questions are asked, ‘What are you going to do?’” said Sfc. Chad Johnson with the Georgia State Patrol. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses Johnson said local and state agencies have spent more than a year collaborating on strategies to keep traffic moving and keep people safe. “There’s one way up there and there’s one way down there, so we’re estimating there’s going to be some major delays on your way up and down,” said Katie Strickland with the Georgia Department on Transportation. Heading to NE GA for #EclipseOn2 ? Well...here's what you're up against already on GA-23 in Habersham. We told ya! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TXDrabAM3V — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) August 18, 2017 GDOT said its suspending all construction work in northeast Georgia to keep lanes open. It’s also deploying extra HERO units from metro Atlanta. Terrell said they’re working to prepare for worst case scenarios. “That’s what we’re what-iffing. What if we have a bus turn over and it shuts down the road, and we have to bring in multiple ambulances, multiple fire equipment?” he said. Deputies are asking visitors to stay off the side of the roads because they need shoulders open for emergency vehicles. They are situations they’ve faced before, just with a lot fewer people around. Johnson said the wildcard is the possibility for criminal activity. “It does create a unique situation where the criminal element does have an opportunity to try to take advantage of the people who are trying to enjoy this event,” he said. Johnson said if that happens, they have plans in place to handle it. Overall, agencies say they are ready, but are asking visitors to just be cool and be patient. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content!
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.