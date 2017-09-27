Florida first-grader scolded for kneeling during Pledge of Allegiance

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A first-grader at a Florida school was reprimanded for taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance, according to reports.
When the student kneeled on Monday, his teacher at Wiregrass Elementary School told him to “stand up and stop it” in front of his classmates. The teacher then texted his mother about the incident, WFTS reported.
The mother shared the text with WFTS. It reads:
“I just wanted to let you know that this morning when it was time to do the Pledge of Allegiance, (your son) went down on one knee. I knew where he had seen it but I did tell him that in the classroom we are learning what it means to be a good citizen we're learning about respecting the United States of America and our country symbols and showing loyalty and patriotism and that we stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. I know it’s (sic) a sensitive issue but I wanted to make you aware. Thanks”
The mother said that the teacher and the Pasco County School District aren’t taking “diversity seriously,” WFTS reported.
“What (the text message) said to me was that him taking a knee was the exact opposite — (that) he was disrespectful of the country, he was being disrespectful of the flag ... and we don't teach that,” the mother told WFTS.
A school district spokeswoman said the teacher was merely following the law by making the student stand.
“State law says that the only way that a student can be exempted from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is if they have a written request from their parent and even then the law says that they still have to stand,” Linda Cobbe told WFTS.
