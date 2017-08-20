Listen Live
National
Florida firefighter spears 409-pound grouper
Florida firefighter spears 409-pound grouper

Florida firefighter spears 409-pound grouper
Goliath groupers, which can grow up to 6 feet long and weigh as much as 800 pounds, come together once a year to spawn in the waters off Palm Beach County’s coastline. (Photo courtesy Jim Abernethy’s Scuba Adventures)

Florida firefighter spears 409-pound grouper

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

A Bradenton firefighter has just caught one of the world’s largest Warsaw groupers, according to news reports.

James Taylor speared a 409-pound grouper during the St. Pete Open annual fishing tournament on Saturday, according to WFTS.

Taylor was fishing in about 250-feet-deep waters when he caught the fish.

Florida Fish and Wildlife weighed the grouper and Taylor is waiting to hear whether it will take the record, according to WFTS.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, however, the state record is 436 pounds. 

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Man drowns in Lake Allatoona
    Man drowns in Lake Allatoona
    A 21-year-old man drowned Sunday at Red Top Mountain Beach, according to authorities. Channel 2 Action News learned Bartow County Emergency Management Systems, Bartow County Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that came into the 911 center at around 1:15 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Here’s the exact timing of when you’ll see the eclipse in your city Comedy genius Jerry Lewis dies at 91 Excitement, traffic build with total solar eclipse a day away Recovery operations shortly began after that at 2 p.m. in Lake Allatoona. We will have updates on this story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
  • Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Police investigating first homicide in 11 years in city of Morrow
    Morrow police are investigating a homicide they said is the first one in the city in 11 years. Police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Oxford Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened near a Walmart, across the highway and railroad tracks, police said. Officers found an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene. “This is a murder investigation at this point and all available resources for the Detective Division are being utilized,” Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said in a statement. There are no suspects at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. There will be at least a $2,000 reward for information, which police said is likely to increase. Tips can be anonymous. 
  • Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    Attack victims came from around world to celebrate Barcelona
    The victims of last week's attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town came from around the world and across generations — a Canadian with an adventurous spirit, a Portuguese woman celebrating her 74th birthday, a 3-year-old Spanish boy enjoying a day out with his family. They are among 14 people killed and more than 120 others wounded in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils on Thursday and Friday. The dead and injured represented nearly three dozen countries, places where loved ones are in mourning or experiencing a new kinship with the people of Spain. Here are some details about the victims: ___ Julian Cadman, 7, Australia and Britain The British and Australian governments and Catalan emergency services announced the death of 7-year-old Julian Cadman on Sunday. The boy, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, had been missing since the attack that seriously injured his mother. Julian and his mother, Jom Cadman, were in Barcelona for a family wedding and enjoying the sights when a van sped down the Las Ramblas promenade targeting pedestrians. His mother, a 43-year-old from the Philippines who had been living in Australia, was hospitalized. 'He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces,' the child's family said in a statement released by the Australian department for foreign affairs after his death was announced. On Friday, Julian's grandfather posted an appeal on Facebook with Julian's photo asking for help finding him. The Australian prime minister asked people to pray for him, and the British prime minister said the government was urgently looking into his situation. The family statement extended sympathy to others coping with losses and thanked all those who helped search for Julian, saying, 'Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.' 'We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. ___ Ian Moore Wilson, 53, Canada Ian Moore Wilson's daughter Fiona described him as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' The Vancouver police department issued a statement from Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, saying that Wilson had been killed and his wife, Valerie, had been injured in the attack. Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got medical assistance for her mother. 'In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,' she wrote. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four other Canadians were injured in the extremist attacks. ___ Granddaughter and grandmother, 20 and 74, Portugal The two were in Barcelona to celebrate the grandmother's birthday when they were caught up in the horror on Las Ramblas, according to Portuguese media reports. They had arrived in the city for a week's vacation just a few hours before they were killed, Jose Luis Carneiro, a Lisbon official, told reporters. The older woman was reported dead Friday, while the younger woman was initially reported as missing before finally being identified Saturday. Those hours left her parents in a painful limbo, Carneiro said. The parents are 'broken-hearted,' Carneiro said. 'Firstly, because they were caught by surprise by the death of the man's mother and then spent hours not knowing what had happened to their daughter.' The victims' names were not released. ___ Pepita Codina, 75, Spain Pepita Codina is being honored with a makeshift memorial in Hipolit de Voldrega, her hometown of 3,000 people near Barcelona. Mayor Xavier Vilamala said on Twitter he was 'very sad and distressed' by the news of her death. Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona. Neighbor Enriqueta Ordeig described Codina as a 'very good woman' who moved to the town when her husband retired, according to the El Pais newspaper. ___ Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona. One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children — Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months — by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down. Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when 'the van appeared suddenly.' 'Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves,' Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck. Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. 'Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high,' read one tribute on the company's website. ___ Carmen Lopardo, 80, Italy Lopardo, apparently the oldest person to die in the attack, was among three Italians killed in Barcelona, according to Italy's foreign ministry. In a statement, it said Lopardo was killed in the 'vile terrorist attack in Barcelona,' without providing details. News reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona. ___ Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died. It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona. The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist. ___ Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 57, and Javier Martinez, 3, Spain Francisco Lopez Rodriguez was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along Las Ramblas. Lopez was accompanied by his wife, Roser — who is recovering from her wounds in a hospital — her niece and the niece's two children, one of them Javier. 'He was a lovely man, kind and charitable' and always telling jokes, said 81-year-old Natalia Moreno Perez from Lopez's native Lanteira, a town of 700 inhabitants outside Granada in southern Spain. Lopez left the town with his family in the 1960s to seek work and was a metal worker living in Rubi, a migrant town of 75,000 people northwest of Barcelona. 'We are a broken family,' niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter. ___ Luca Russo, 25, Italy One of Italy's three victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes. A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high. 'We were investing in him. We wanted to make him grow professionally,' the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua-area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying. The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that 'we were walking together, then the van came on top of us.' ___ Ana Maria Suarez, Spain The Spanish royal family sent condolences to Ana Maria Suarez's family via Twitter after she died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils. According to local media, the 67-year-old woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Suarez's husband and one of her sisters were injured and being treated at a hospital. They had just eaten dinner and were celebrating the husband's 69th birthday, walking in the crowded port area of Cambrils, when a van drove down a path hours after the Barcelona attack, according to El Mundo newspaper. Suarez is the only civilian to have been killed in Cambrils, where five attackers wearing fake explosives belts were shot to death by police. ___ Jared Tucker, 42, United States California resident Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were ending their European vacation in Barcelona after visiting Paris and Venice, and were on their way to a beach when they decided to stop at a cafe on Las Ramblas. Shortly after her husband left to use the restroom, 'all mayhem broke out,' Heidi Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. Later, she learned that he was among those killed in the truck attack in Barcelona, the only known American fatality. Nunes-Tucker, 40, called her husband 'truly the love of my life' and says she's struggling to make sense of the violence. Tucker's father, Daniel Tucker, said the couple had saved for the vacation to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Jared Tucker, who worked with his father in a family business remodeling swimming pools, had 'a magnetic personality, and people loved him,' his father told The Associated Press. He liked to fish, play golf and other sports, and leaves behind three daughters. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences to the victim's family. ___ Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium Vanbockrijck was at the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer club 'nearly every day' ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches, said team president Arnould Partoens. The family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said. Team vice president Herwig Dessers said coaches and players would stand in silence to remember her over the next few days 'and talk to the children about what happened.' A picture of Vanbockrijck now rests on the bar inside the clubhouse. ___ The Potot family, Ireland Norman Potot and his family were scouting for souvenir keychains when 'suddenly, a white van came running through us,' the Philippines-born Ireland resident later told the Irish Independent. Potot was hit in the ribcage and lost consciousness, regaining it to observe police and bystanders running and blood everywhere. His family — 39-year-old wife, Pederlita, or Pearly, and their two children — were injured in the stampeding crowd. Daughter Nailah Pearl, 9, had a broken arm. Son Nathaniel, 5, suffered a broken leg that needed surgery on what had been a trip to celebrate his birthday. 'My kids are traumatized. All of us are traumatized,' Potot, 45, told the Independent from his Barcelona hospital bed. He suffered kidney and head injuries. By Saturday, the Potots were feeling well enough to greet Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as the royals visited their hospital ward. Norman Potot, originally from the Filipino municipality of Cordova, and his wife, who's from the city of Ozamiz, moved to Dublin to work in the hotel industry, friend Dennis Santillan told the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The Potots are Irish citizens, according to media reports. ___ Danica Kirka in London; Barry Hatton and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal; Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Jocelyn Gecker in Walnut Creek, California; Lorne Cook in Brussels, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Kristen Gelineau in Sydney, and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed.
  • Fairly sunny for eclipse day, but some clouds possible
    Fairly sunny for eclipse day, but some clouds possible
    The weather looks good for Monday’s total solar eclipse, but Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls says watchers might have to view the eclipse through some clouds. We'll have updated cloud-cover models, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Across northeast Georgia and into metro Atlanta, we’ll begin to see the partial eclipse around 1:05 p.m. with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, Walls said. Special Section: Total Solar Eclipse Walls said maximum coverage will happen around 2:36 p.m. and cloud coverage will increase to about 40 percent by the time the event ends just after 4 p.m. “I do anticipate we'll be able to see the eclipse through breaks in the clouds,” Walls said. The NEXT time the path of totality will cross into any part of GA will be in 2045! (2024's eclipse will only bring N GA 80-85% coverage) pic.twitter.com/fsgWq5afWB — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 20, 2017 The only location where models have consistently kept a mostly cloudy, if not overcast sky, is along coastal South Carolina, impacting the Charleston area. Walls said she anticipates a few spotty showers in north Georgia. Chances for rain are at about 20 percent extending from northeast Georgia into the metro. RELATED STORIES: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know about the big day These schools are delaying dismissal for the solar eclipse BEWARE: Doctors warn of fake eclipse glasses Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector' 10 common misconceptions about total solar eclipses
  • Senator who hoped for Trump assassination in post apologizes
    Senator who hoped for Trump assassination in post apologizes
    A Missouri lawmaker who drew bipartisan outrage over her brief Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated apologized publicly Sunday to Trump and his family, calling the online posting 'a mistake.' But Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a black Democrat, said she has no plans to resign as numerous top Republicans and Democrats in Missouri have insisted since Thursday's post in which she wrote 'I hope Trump is assassinated!' Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, said Friday that state senators should oust her. 'I made a mistake, and I'm owning up to it. And I'm not ever going to make a mistake like that again. I have learned my lesson. My judge and my jury is my Lord, Jesus Christ,' Chappelle-Nadal, who later deleted from post from her personal Facebook page, told reporters at a church in Ferguson. She had asked media outlets to not publish the news conference's location beforehand because she'd received death threats since the post. 'President Trump, I apologize to you and your family,' she added. She walked out and didn't take any questions after delivering her three-minute statement. Chappelle-Nadal's post was in response to one that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. She has said she made the comment out of frustration with the Republican president's response to the recent white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which Trump said 'both sides' shared some blame. Chappelle-Nadal was later questioned by the U.S. Secret Service as part of its investigation into her remarks. She has told The Associated Press that she let the federal law enforcement agency know she 'had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all.' Parson has said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal, who lives in the St. Louis suburb of University City, from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. The Missouri Constitution says a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber. But that hasn't occurred in recent decades, and it's unclear exactly how it would happen. Before Sunday's apology, Chappelle-Nadal had only called the Facebook post 'improper' and claimed she was being targeted by the governor and other officeholders because of political expediency or grudges. 'You know, what I'm reminded of is that we're all human,' she said Sunday, seconds before voicing defiance about calls for her ouster. She also apologized to Missouri residents and her Statehouse colleagues. 'I will continue to fight for issues that are really, really important,' said Chappelle-Nadal, who was a prominent voice during the protests in Ferguson after the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown. 'God chooses people for different things, to send different messages.
