DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man and a woman are accused of bringing an 8-year-old to a drug deal late Saturday at a Delray Beach McDonald’s, police said.
Blake McQueen, 27, of West Palm Beach, and Brittany Rusk, 26, of Palm Beach Gardens, were arrested on multiple drug and child-neglect charges.
Police records indicate an 8-year-old was in the back seat of their white Chevrolet Impala while McQueen exchanged crack cocaine for $200 shortly before midnight Saturday in the parking lot of the McDonald’s.
The buyer, a confidential informant, walked up to McQueen’s open driver’s side window and made the exchange.
Nearby undercover police detained McQueen and Rusk, who was in the front passenger’s seat. Authorities reportedly found a bag of marijuana in the car.
While they were heading to the police department, Rusk reportedly slipped out of her handcuffs and grabbed something from McQueen’s pants. Authorities found bags of cocaine in McQueen’s buttocks.
McQueen, who also faces evidence tampering and driving-related charges, was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $14,000 surety bond. Rusk was released on an $18,000 surety bond, records show.
Rusk was arrested in 2016 after sheriff’s authorities reportedly found marijuana within reach of a child asleep in the back of her car. It was not immediately known whether that child was the same as the one present at the drug deal Saturday. That 2016 child neglect charge against her was dropped, and she pleaded guilty to a marijuana charge.
Court records indicate McQueen has pleaded guilty to multiple driving-related felonies in the last year. He was arrested, and eventually found not guilty, in a 2012 rape of a woman in West Palm Beach.
