Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 84
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Sunny
H 84° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 84° L 66°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 84° L 66°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
Close

Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 

Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
Photo Credit: Scott Halleran/Getty Images
GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Florida Gators works out on the field prior to the start of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 

By: Connor Riley, SECCountry.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -  Florida Gators freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks completed an incredible Hail Mary pass on the final play to beat the Tennessee Volunteers 26-20 Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Franks launched a 63-yard bomb that was caught by Tyrie Cleveland for the win as time expired.

Florida moves to 1-1 on the season, while Tennessee moves to 2-1. This is a heartbreaking loss for the Vols, especially after rallying to tie the game. And it comes a year after Tennessee won on a Hail Mary of its own.

The touchdown pass salvaged what had been a miserable offensive game for the Gators, and should no doubt give Franks some confidence going forward. 

Florida visits Kentucky next week while Tennessee returns home to face UMass.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
    Florida beats Tennessee on incredible Hail Mary 
    Florida Gators freshman quarterback Feleipe Franks completed an incredible Hail Mary pass on the final play to beat the Tennessee Volunteers 26-20 Saturday. >> Read more trending news Franks launched a 63-yard bomb that was caught by Tyrie Cleveland for the win as time expired. Florida moves to 1-1 on the season, while Tennessee moves to 2-1. This is a heartbreaking loss for the Vols, especially after rallying to tie the game. And it comes a year after Tennessee won on a Hail Mary of its own. The touchdown pass salvaged what had been a miserable offensive game for the Gators, and should no doubt give Franks some confidence going forward.  Florida visits Kentucky next week while Tennessee returns home to face UMass.
  • United fans bask in record-setting MLS crowd
    United fans bask in record-setting MLS crowd
    The MLS single-game attendance record belongs to a first-year expansion club. Atlanta United's crowd of 70,425 Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium had everyone buzzing about the new game in town. 'It's incredible,' MLS commissioner Don Garber said. 'I think it says that there are really no limits. We never really expected this to happen.' Breaking the MLS mark of 69,225 set at the Rose Bowl by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1996, Atlanta hosted the most attended U.S. soccer game since the New York Cosmos sold over 77,000 tickets for a North American Soccer League playoff game at Giants Stadium in 1977. United drew over 150,000 fans to its first three games this week at the new $1.5 million stadium, which will host another sellout Sunday night when the Atlanta Falcons play the Green Bay Packers. Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank told Garber that soccer would be a big draw in Atlanta, a city known mostly for its affinity for college football, the Falcons and Braves. Garber took a wait-and-see approach, but he started being convinced when United played before sellout crowds earlier this year at Georgia Tech while Mercedes-Benz had construction delays. 'We've been in the soccer business for a long time and we're continuing to have experiences like this that are defying everyone's expectations and my expectations,' Garber said. 'When I look at all this, I want to remind myself to suck it in, take a deep breath and remember that this is a beginning for even greater things to happen in our league.' For Jonathan Rivera, who grew up in Spain and moved to Atlanta 20 years ago, United's 3-3 draw with Orlando City took no luster off the big day. Rivera, 38, was hoarse from yelling in the supporters' section. He arrived to tailgate at 9 a.m., walked into the stadium about an hour before the match and spent the first half bouncing around on the front row of the lower level. 'This is one of the best things to happen to Atlanta,' he said. 'I've been here for a long time and I plan to be here for a long time. I've got season tickets for the Falcons, but you never see people happy like this. If the Falcons don't win tomorrow, you won't see very many people smiling.' Part of Saturday's appeal was getting a chance for a first-time experience at the stadium — even if that meant sitting in the top row of the upper level. Regina Montgomery, 58, of Atlanta, doesn't describe herself as a soccer fan, but she climbed 56 steps up to her corner perch in section 334 so she could take in the atmosphere from the nose bleeds. She's been a Falcons season-ticket holder for 16 years and will be much closer to the action in section 105 on Sunday. 'I certainly won't be up here,' she said. 'But even in these seats you really can see pretty well. The whole field's right here in front of you. You feel pretty close even though you're not.' Aaron Popkin, 53, grew up in Atlanta as a Braves and Falcons fan and never gave soccer much thought until his four boys started playing. The family persuaded him to buy United season tickets, and they watched the match from section 232. 'If you remember, back the first time when they tried the MLS, it didn't work,' Popkin said. 'This time it just works. I think we have more kids growing up not playing football and, unfortunately, not playing baseball, which I love. But they all can play soccer.' His son, Reece, 12, was having the time of his life. 'I just like the action of it,' he said. 'There's no stopping. Everything just keeps going.' Carolina Rollins, 27, didn't know what to expect when she and her friend Laura Cunningham headed downtown for the match. Now she's sold. 'Being born and raised here, I'm very avid Braves and Falcons fan, but now it's so exciting for the Atlanta United to be in town,' she said. 'I'm more of an American football fan, but the atmosphere here is great.
  • Suspected school gunman had been suspended for threats
    Suspected school gunman had been suspended for threats
    A Washington state student accused of a deadly school shooting had been suspended for bringing threatening notes to school shortly before the attack. Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell tells The Spokesman-Review (http://bit.ly/2w0GtnZ) that the district followed protocol by suspending the student and sending him for a mental evaluation. The shooting occurred on the first day 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe returned from the suspension to Freeman High School in Rockford, the newspaper reported. Court documents say he pulled an assault weapon from a bag, but it jammed. Police say Sharpe pulled a pistol from his coat and shot and killed a 15-year-old boy, and wounded three female students. Sharpe was arrested and has yet to make an appearance in juvenile court. He faces a charge of first-degree murder. After the shooting, some students told The Spokesman-Review that Sharpe had passed notes to his friends warning them that he planned to do 'something stupid.' One of the notes was then reportedly passed on to a school counselor. Russell said Friday that federal law bars him from discussing details about any specific student. But when asked if a school official had contacted Sharpe's parents about the notes, suspended Sharpe and sent him for a mental evaluation, the superintendent said, 'that's what our protocol looks like and we followed it to a T.' Russell acknowledged that the system has some limitations. 'It's very frustrating, because as an educator, you have to be able to work and rely on outside agencies to provide support,' he said. 'Folks are doing the best they can, but they are also working with limited resources.' He said staff would be working all weekend to prepare Freeman High School to reopen on Monday. He said parents were encouraged to accompany their kids back to the school, and to spend as much time as they would like with the students. 'Our plan is to have the students, staff and parents walk arm in arm and go through the high school. We want each student to feel safe and secure at the school,' he said.
  • 11 people injured after Porsche crashes into crowd at car show
    11 people injured after Porsche crashes into crowd at car show
    The driver of a sports car lost control and crashed into a crowd at a car-enthusiast event, injuring 11 people Saturday, police said. Those people had serious not critical injuries, Boise Police Lt. Charles LeBar told The Idaho Statesman. >> Read more trending news The driver of a Porsche Boxster Spyder accelerated quickly through a turn and careened off the road and onto a sidewalk around 11 a.m. after a monthly Cars and Coffee meetup, police said. Witnesses told police the Porsche and some other drivers were “kind of showing off for the crowd” as they left the parking lot where the event is held and the driver lost control going too fast, LeBar said. The driver, who is cooperating with police, has not been identified. “(I saw) one body after another going flying up in the air, and shoes flying everywhere, and cellphones,” witness Steve Vatcher, told the Idaho Statesman. “And after that it was sheer screaming.” The investigation is continuing. When it’s complete authorities will forward it to the Ada County prosecutor for possible charges against the driver.
  • Montana whomps Savannah St. 56-3, Phillips hurt
    Montana whomps Savannah St. 56-3, Phillips hurt
    Gresch Jensen was called off the bench early in the second quarter, rushed for his first career touchdown and threw for 178 yards and three more as Montana walloped Savannah State 56-3 on Saturday. Starting quarterback Reese Phillips suffered a leg injury while scrambling on a broken play and had to be carted off the field. Jensen, a redshirt freshman, completed 11 of 15 passes in relief, finding Keenan Curran for a pair of scores and Samari Toure for another. Phillips had completed his first 13 passes for 148 yards before the injury. Alijah Lee rushed for the first two touchdowns of the game, finishing with 10 carries for 74 yards. The Griz (2-1) piled up 561 yards of total offense and scored at least one TD in every quarter. Jensen scored his first career touchdown on his second series. TJ Bell went 9-for-19 for 142 yards, for Savannah State (0-2) but was intercepted twice. http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • No. 15 Auburn overcomes 5 turnovers to beat Mercer 24-10
    No. 15 Auburn overcomes 5 turnovers to beat Mercer 24-10
    Auburn turned in another ugly offensive performance. This time, the No. 15 Tigers couldn't pin it on their opponent. In an inexcusable display of sloppiness, Auburn turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception — but still managed to win only because it was going against an overmatched opponent. A 24-10 victory over FCS school Mercer on Saturday provided little reason to believe that coach Gus Malzahn's team is ready to challenge Alabama's dominance in the Southeastern Conference. Kamryn Pettway ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns , while Jason Stidham completed 32 of 37 for 364 yards. But this is not exactly what the Tigers (2-1) were looking for after being held without a touchdown in a 14-6 loss at third-ranked Clemson the previous week. 'Obviously, it was a little sloppy,' Malzahn said in quite an understatement. 'It kind of snowballed on us.' Mercer, which only resumed its football program five years ago and plays a division down in the Southern Conference, gave the Tigers all they could handle, much to a chagrin of a disgruntled crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium — many of whom didn't bother returning to their seats after a lackluster first half in which the home team led only 10-3. Auburn's woes could be attributed largely to an inability to hold onto the ball. The Tigers lost three fumbles in the first half and another returning a punt on what should've been their first possession of the second half. Stidham was picked off when Kam Lott ripped the ball away from Nate Craig-Myers , a lackluster effort by the intended receiver that symbolized the entire afternoon. The Bears (1-2) fell behind 17-3 on Pettway's second TD, a 9-yard run midway through the third quarter. But the private school from Macon, Georgia made things interesting with its only drive of any significance in the game. Mercer pushed 83 yards in 12 plays, capped by Kaelan Riley's 7-yard scoring pass to Marquise Irvin with just less than 14 minutes to go. Even when the Tigers managed to keep possession of the ball, they couldn't help but shoot themselves in the foot. After Riley's TD pass, Auburn drove downfield for what should have been a decisive score. But two holding penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct kept the Tigers from reaching the end zone, and normally dependable kicker Daniel Carlson hooked a chip-shot attempt from 26 yards to keep Mercer within range of a massive upset. The Bears couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. Auburn finally put the game away with Pettway's third TD — a 4-yard run with 4:50 remaining. But the Tigers were more relieved than excited when this one ended. 'A few mistakes here and there, but a tremendous effort,' Mercer coach Bobby Lamb said. 'I can't be more proud of a football team for coming into a place like this and playing the way we did.' THE TAKEAWAY Mercer: The Bears left the field to a rousing ovation from those who made the short trip from Macon. With good reason. They avoided what everyone expected to be a blowout in their first game against a nationally ranked FBS or SEC team since returning to the gridiron in 2013. Auburn: The Tigers have a lot of work to do offensively, despite piling up a 510-245 lead in total yards. All those turnovers can't be ignored, six penalties were another reason for concern, and the running game must improve as well. They were held to 146 yards on 43 carries, an average of just 3.4 yards. CARTED OFF There was a scary moment in the second quarter . Auburn right tackle Darius James was carted off the field on a stretcher after being injured on what appeared to be a routine, 3-yard run by Pettway. When James went down, teammate Mike Horton landed on his back. The 324-pound senior remained sprawled out on the turf, face down and showing no movement while being treated. James' neck was stabilized and he was flipped over gently onto a backboard before being lifted onto the stretcher. James had feeling in his extremities when he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further evaluation. After the game, Malzahn said the player was doing well and would make a full recovery. POLL IMPLICATIONS Despite the win, Auburn can expect to tumble at least a few spots in the next Associated Press poll. There was nothing in this performance to impress the voters. UP NEXT Mercer: The Bears return to their usual level of play when they visit East Tennessee State for a Southern Conference game. Auburn: The Tigers travel to Missouri for the SEC opener. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.