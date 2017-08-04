Florida beachgoers help rescue stranded manatees

Florida beachgoers and a fire rescue team worked together to help stranded manatees get back to the ocean Wednesday.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department posted on Facebook about their “unusual” mission, saying that as many as seven manatees beached themselves.

Firefighters speculated “the manatees may have been pushed ashore from the shallow water because of high winds and waves that had moved through the area.”

In a series of three videos, the animals can be seen on the shore as children and adults helped with rescue efforts.

Young and old alike teamed up to try to help the manatees on #ClearwaterBeach. pic.twitter.com/b02RYjKGn4 — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 2, 2017

The videos below shows a crowd of people trying to lift a manatee as waves crash around them.

In the final clip, cheers erupt as the last manatee can finally swim off.

Success! The last #manatee is returned to the #Gulf much to the delight of those watching the scene unfold on #ClearwaterBeach. pic.twitter.com/FWOQwcGqKe — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 2, 2017

