Florida attorney general doesn't want O.J. Simpson moving to state
Florida attorney general doesn't want O.J. Simpson moving to state

Florida attorney general doesn't want O.J. Simpson moving to state
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Florida attorney general doesn't want O.J. Simpson moving to state

By: Brittney Donovan, ActionNewsJax.com

Florida's attorney general sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections secretary Friday voicing her objection to O.J. Simpson relocating to Florida to serve parole.

﻿>> Read more trending news

﻿Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's letter requests that the FDC immediately notify Nevada authorities that Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to Florida to serve parole.

In the letter, Bondi states:

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable. The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Numerous law enforcement officials in Florida agree with this position. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

Read More
There are no comments yet.

News

  • Family says slain Polk Co. detective saved officer's life
    Family says slain Polk Co. detective saved officer's life
  • North Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags
    North Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags
  • Boy, 11, saves choking friend
    Boy, 11, saves choking friend
    A lesson from dad helped an 11-year-old New Hampshire boy save his friend's life. Merrimack Valley Middle School student Jack Mongeau was in science class when his longtime friend Bella started choking. When she started turning blue, Jack jumped up and used the Heimlich maneuver on her. >> Read more trending news Jack had just recently learned the Heimlich from his father and was quick to show his mom that he knows what to do if he needs to save a life.  Luckily, Jack was there when Bella needed to be saved.  'I swallowed it and I tried to cough to get it out and I tried to swallow it, but I couldn't swallow it, and I was trying to say, 'Jack, help me,'' Bella said. 'See mom, God wants me to save,' Jack said.  Jack and Bella, who have been best friends since second grade, surely now share a very special bond.
  • Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate at school
    Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate at school
    A Littleton school is addressing parents and students after a substitute teacher knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday.  According to a letter sent out from the Russell Street School’s principal, Scott Bazydlo, a substitute teacher knelt during the pledge.  >> Read more trending news 'While this topic is timely and does have educational merit, it should be addressed sensitively and age-appropriately by permanent faculty and inclusive of the beliefs of all children and families,” Bayzdlo’s letter reads.  The principal says students and parents brought the incident to the school’s attention, and the substitute teacher proceeded to talk to students about her political views.  “The Littleton Public Schools respects the rights of all individuals to participate or respectfully abstain from participating in the Pledge of Allegiance,” the principal wrote. “However, in our roles as educators, it is imperative we provide students all sides of an issue like this and allow them to form opinions with guidance from parents.” Bazydlo says the move was inappropriate, as the teacher is not a permanent member of the faculty and it was outside the plans of the classroom’s teacher. 
  • 'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies
    'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies
    Monty Hall, the genial TV game show host whose long-running 'Let's Make a Deal' traded on love of money and merchandise and the mystery of which door had the car behind it, has died. He was 96. Hall, who had been in poor health, died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, said his daughter, Sharon Hall of Los Angeles. 'Let's Make a Deal,' which Hall co-created, debuted as a daytime show on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple. Through the next four decades, it also aired in prime time, in syndication and, in two brief outings, with hosts other than Hall at the helm. An episode of 'The Odd Couple' featured Felix Unger (Tony Randall) and Oscar Madison (Jack Klugman) as bickering guests on Hall's program. Contestants were chosen from the studio audience — outlandishly dressed as animals, clowns or cartoon characters to attract the host's attention — and would start the game by trading an item of their own for a prize. After that, it was matter of swapping the prize in hand for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, presided over by the leggy, smiling Carol Merrill. The query 'Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?' became a popular catch phrase, and the chance of winning a new car a matter of primal urgency. Prizes could be a car or a mink coat or a worthless item dubbed a 'zonk.' The energetic, quick-thinking Hall, a sight himself with his sideburns and colorful sports coats, was deemed the perfect host in Alex McNeil's reference book, 'Total Television.' 'Monty kept the show moving while he treated the outrageously garbed and occasionally greedy contestants courteously; it is hard to imagine anyone else but Hall working the trading area as smoothly,' McNeil wrote. For Hall, the interaction was easy. 'I'm a people person,' he said on the PBS documentary series 'Pioneers of Television.' ''And so I don't care if they jump on me, and I don't care if they yell and they fainted — those are my people.' The game show gave rise to an academic exercise in which students are asked to weigh this question: In guessing which of three doors might conceal a prize car, and after one is eliminated as a possibility, should you switch your choice to the one you didn't pick? The puzzle sparked heated exchanges in Marilyn vos Savant's Parade magazine column. (The answer to the Monty Hall Problem, Hall and others said, was yes, take the switch — but only if the contest is set up so the host cannot skew the results by offering some guests the chance to switch doors and not giving others the same option.) After five years on NBC, 'Let's Make a Deal' moved to ABC in 1968 and aired on the network through 1976, including prime-time stints. It went into syndication in the 1970s and 1980s, returning to NBC in 1990-91 and again in 2003. His name and show remain part of the language. Typical is the quotation in a 2006 Daytona Beach (Florida) News-Journal profile of a no-nonsense bail bondswoman who says, 'I'm not Monty Hall and this isn't 'Let's Make a Deal.' ' Hall also guest-starred in sitcoms and appeared in TV commercials. And with the wealth that the game show brought, he made philanthropy and fundraising his avocation. He spent 200 days a year at it, he said, estimating in the late 1990s that he had coaxed $700 million from donors. His daughter Sharon estimated that Hall managed to raise nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime. Another daughter, Joanna Gleason, is a longtime Broadway and television actress. She won a Tony in 1988 for best actress in a musical for 'Into the Woods' and was nominated for Tonys two other times. Born Monty Halparin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada, Hall grew up during the Depression. In 1942, Hall was doing manual labor at the time when a wealthy stranger offered to pay for his college education on condition that he repaid the money, got top grades, kept his benefactor's name anonymous and agreed to help someone else. Hall only revealed the name of the late Max Freed about 30 years later. Hall earned a degree from the University of Manitoba with the goal of becoming a physician. He was denied entry to medical school, Hall later said, because he was Jewish and faced quotas limiting the admission of minority students. 'Every poor kid wants to get into some kind of profession, and in my case I wanted to get into medicine to become a doctor. ... My dreams of medicine evaporated,' Hall said in a 2002 interview with The Canadian Press. Instead, he turned to entertainment. He first tested his skills on radio and, after moving to New York in 1955 and later to Los Angeles, began working on a variety of television shows. Among the programs he hosted were 'Cowboy Theater' in 1957, 'Keep Talking,' 1958, and 'Video Village' in 1960. He joined with writer-producer Stefan Hatos to create 'Let's Make a Deal.' The show's roots could be found in 'The Auctioneer,' a game show Hall hosted in Toronto in the 1950s. 'The Auctioneer' was a 'pretty pedestrian' program until the concluding 10 minutes, when he would barter with audience members, Hall told the Daily Herald of suburban Chicago in 2000. 'It was much more exciting than the first 20 minutes of the show,' he recalled. Besides Hall, the hosts of 'Let's Make a Deal' were Bob Hilton (1990) and Billy Bush (2003). But it was Hall who was lastingly identified as 'TV's big dealer,' as the show put it, something he found at least mildly disconcerting. When a People magazine interviewer suggested in 1996 that 'Let's Make a Deal' would be his epitaph, Hall replied, with a wince: 'You put that on my tombstone, and I'll kill you.' However, Sharon Hall said Hall never refused an autograph and used his fame to help others. His family's financial circumstances and a childhood accident stirred that charitable desire, Hall said. At age 7, he was severely burned by a pot of boiling water and endured a lengthy recovery. 'When you've been that sick, spent a year out of school, you identify with people who have these ailments and sicknesses,' he told the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post in a 2003 interview. 'And when you grow up poor, you identify with people in need.' Hall was repeatedly honored for his charity efforts, with awards including the Order of Canada, Order of Manitoba and Variety Clubs International's Humanitarian Award. Wards were named in his honor at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia and other medical centers. Hall and his wife, Marilyn Plottel, married in 1947. She died earlier this year. In addition to his daughters, Hall is survived by his son, Richard; a brother, Robert Hall of Toronto, Canada, and five grandchildren. ___ Associated Press writer Robert Jablon contributed to this report.
  • No. 7 Georgia rolls to 41-0 shutout of Tennessee
    No. 7 Georgia rolls to 41-0 shutout of Tennessee
    There would be no frantic finishes or dramatic comebacks in the latest edition of the Georgia-Tennessee rivalry. The seventh-ranked Bulldogs made sure of it. Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday as No. 7 Georgia rolled to a 41-0 blowout of Tennessee, which was shut out for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. Nick Chubb added 109 yards rushing to help Georgia race to its first 5-0 start since 2012, the last year the Bulldogs reached the Southeastern Conference championship game. Georgia earned its 800th win in program history. 'Keep chopping wood and let's get some more,' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. Before Saturday, none of the last six games in this series had been decided by more than eight points, including Tennessee's 34-31 victory last season on a Hail Mary as time expired. Each of the last three years, the winning team had erased a double-digit deficit. But Georgia took the suspense out of this one early. Georgia grabbed a 24-0 halftime lead and never allowed Tennessee to rally. 'You can't let your foot off their throat,' Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. Tennessee (3-2, 0-2) hadn't been shut out since a 31-0 loss to Florida in 1994. Georgia forced four turnovers, allowed just 142 total yards and limited SEC rushing leader John Kelly to 44 yards on 16 carries. 'It was as bad of an offensive performance as I've ever been a part of,' Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. 'It's inexcusable.' The Bulldogs got more good news in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jacob Eason made his first appearance since spraining his left knee in the season opener. Fromm was 7 of 15 for 84 yards with an interception and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims . He also rushed for 20 yards, including second-quarter touchdown runs from 9 and 4 yards out, before giving way to Eason with the game well in hand. The game's first play from scrimmage set the tone for the rest of the day. Georgia's Tyrique McGhee picked off Quinten Dormady's pass at Tennessee's 27-yard line to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 38-yard field goal. That started a tough afternoon for Dormady, who was 5 of 16 for 64 yards with two interceptions before Jarrett Guarantano replaced him late in the third quarter. Tennessee's best scoring chance vanished when a shotgun snap from center Jashon Robertson appeared to hit his rear end and came in low to Dormady, who couldn't handle it. Carter recovered the second-quarter fumble at Georgia's 29. Even Tennessee's biggest gain of the afternoon resulted in a turnover, as Aaron Davis forced a fumble by Kelly that J.R. Reed recovered at the end of a 44-yard completion. It was such a bad day for Tennessee that punter Trevor Daniel, one of the Vols' most effective players this season, had a rare misstep . Daniel's low punt early in the fourth quarter went off the face of Georgia's D'Andre Walker to set up the Bulldogs' final touchdown. Tennessee's Darrell Taylor was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game on Georgia's final touchdown drive. Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter. 'Everyone should hurt,' Jones said. 'If it doesn't hurt, then that shows you're not heavily invested. If you're invested, you hurt. This one stings. It's going to take a while. Like I told them, if you don't feel like coming to practice, you better remember how you feel right now. And if that's not motivation, I don't know what is.' THE TAKEAWAY Georgia: Now that Eason has returned to action, Georgia must decide how to use its quarterbacks the rest of the way. Fromm has played well enough that Smart could have quite a dilemma on his hands once Eason's back at full strength. Tennessee: The Vols have plenty of questions to answer in their bye week. They need to decide whether to stick with Dormady or give Guarantano more playing time. If Dormady keeps the job, he must do better at avoiding turnovers. Tennessee also needs more consistency from its offensive line, which hasn't created enough running room. HONORING MANNING Tennessee honored former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning during a halftime ceremony to celebrate his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction. As Manning started to walk off the field, he completed a pass to former Tennessee teammate Joey Kent in the end zone. It was just about the only chance the sellout crowd of 102,455 had to cheer all day. POLL IMPLICATIONS Georgia's lopsided victory gives the Bulldogs a decent shot at moving into the top five. UP NEXT Georgia is at Vanderbilt. Tennessee has next week off before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 14. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee
