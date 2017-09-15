Listen Live
Florida agriculture losses after Hurricane Irma 'a real gut punch'
Florida agriculture losses after Hurricane Irma 'a real gut punch'

Florida agriculture losses after Hurricane Irma 'a real gut punch'
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Damaged greenhouses in the agricultural area are seen after Hurricane Irma passed through Homestead, Florida, earlier this week.

Florida agriculture losses after Hurricane Irma ‘a real gut punch’

By: Susan Salisbury, Palm Beach Post

Florida agricultural producers ventured into their fields and groves after Hurricane Irma to find oranges ripped from trees, shade houses gone, vegetable beds ruined, sugarcane flattened and power poles and lines down.

Statewide, the total agricultural cost of the storm will be in the billions, informal estimates suggest, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation said Thursday. Irma’s winds and rains caused widespread destruction of crops, buildings, fencing and other property. The most severe damage was in Southwest Florida.

“It was a real gut punch,” Florida Citrus Mutual spokesman Andrew Meadows said Thursday. “It went up through the heart of the industry. We are getting reports, all anecdotal now. I keep hearing up to 50 percent fruit loss. Some growers are below that. Some are above that, obviously.”

Florida Citrus Mutual represents 3,800 growers of oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and other fruit who harvest about 475,000 acres.

John S. Hundley, of Hundley Farms east of Belle Glade, said sugarcane and rice crops will be affected. The farm had no vegetables planted yet.

Barbara Miedema, spokeswoman for the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida in Belle Glade, said: “We experienced minor damage at our site. Our main concern has been the safety of our people.”

While sugarcane is flattened in some fields, and leaves are shredded, it’s too soon to predict the extent of the damage, Miedema said. The Cooperative and others are working together to get food and ice to those in need in western Palm Beach County’s Glades farming region.

Eva Webb, assistant director of field for the services Florida Farm Bureau Federation, has been visiting Palm Beach County farms and nurseries since Irma left.

Raised beds that are covered in black plastic were ready for planting, but now those beds, one of the biggest expenses growers have, must be rebuilt, Webb said.

Farmers said Thursday that without irrigation they cannot redo the beds, and they also are concerned about workers’ safety due to close to a dozen power poles that were toppled.

Webb said there’s concern that farmers might not plant because they lost money last season due to a glut of produce and cheap imports from Mexico.

At Mulvehill Nursery, in business since 1976 on 40 acres west of Delray Beach, workers were trying to stand up as many of the half million plants blown over as they could, owner Joe Mulvehil said.

“The storm took out 8 acres of shade houses. The plants that don’t have shade, the indoor plants, will all get sunburn,” Mulvehill said.

The shade houses collapsed onto the sprinklers, ruining those as well.

“I don’t know if tornadoes went through. A couple of my structures did not get any damage. I have 18 acres of shade houses, and eight were damaged,” Mulvehill said.

Lisa Lochridge, spokeswoman for the Maitland-based Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, said fields prepared for planting were damaged in South and Central Florida. Tomato and strawberry fields are among those where the storm ripped up plastic ground covering and irrigation systems.

“Fields are flooded as well,” Lochridge said. “As a result, the tomato crop is expected to be light at the first part of November, but volume should build and we expect a solid December. Strawberry growers expect to be able to recover quickly and stay on their timetable to be harvesting on time.

“A big concern for growers is finding available workers to help them in their recovery efforts. The labor supply was already very tight, so this is also an issue they’re dealing with,” Lochridge said.

Standing water is a challenge for producers throughout the entire peninsula, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation said. Flooding has blocked access to fields and groves and limited access to beef cattle in pastures marooned by the storm. In Brevard County, for example, an estimated 50,000 acres of ranch land are under water, likely imposing a weight loss in calves shipped for processing.

As far north as Putnam County, west of St. Augustine, vegetable growers cannot enter fields because there is no access. Blueberry producers from south-central Florida north to Gainesville are struggling with acreage that has turned into lakes or muddy bogs.

The Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association said losses of plants and structures are statewide.

“It’s way too early to tally the losses, yet we know most of the state’s nursery and greenhouse crop growers are impacted,” association CEO Ben Bolusky said. “Almost all have lost some and some have lost all.”

  Castro's denial: Personal assurance clouds probe of attacks
    Castro's denial: Personal assurance clouds probe of attacks
    Raul Castro seemed as rattled as the Americans. The Cuban president sent for the top American official in the country to address grave concerns about a spate of U.S. diplomats harmed in Havana. There was talk of futuristic 'sonic attacks' and the subtle threat of repercussions by the United States, until recently Cuba's sworn enemy. The way Castro responded surprised Washington, several U.S. officials familiar with the exchange told The Associated Press. In a rare face-to-face conversation, Castro told Jeffrey DeLaurentis, the American Embassy chief, that he was equally befuddled, and concerned. Predictably, Castro denied any responsibility. But it wasn't the indignant, how-dare-you-accuse-us response the U.S. had come to expect from Cuba's leaders. The Cubans even offered to let the FBI come down to Havana to investigate. U.S.-Cuban cooperation on law enforcement has increased some since the detente in 2015. Even so, the new access was extraordinary. 'Some countries don't want any more FBI agents in their country than they have to — and that number could be zero,' said Leo Taddeo, a retired FBI supervisor who served abroad. Cuba, Taddeo said, is normally in that group. The list of confirmed American victims was much shorter on Feb. 17, when the U.S. first complained to Cuba. Today, the number of 'medically confirmed' cases stands at 21 — plus several Canadians. Some Americans have permanent hearing loss or mild brain injury, incidents that have frightened Havana's tight-knit diplomatic community. At least one other nation, France, has tested embassy staff for potential sonic-induced injuries. But several U.S. officials say there are real reasons to question whether Cuba perpetrated a clandestine campaign of aggression. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and demanded anonymity. When the U.S. has accused Cuba of misbehavior in the past, like harassing diplomats or cracking down on local dissidents, Havana has often accused Washington of making it up. This time, although Castro denied involvement, his government didn't dispute that something troubling may have gone down on Cuban soil. Perhaps the picture was more complex? Investigators considered whether a rogue faction of Cuba's security forces had acted, possibly in combination with another country like Russia or North Korea. ___ For decades, Cuba and the U.S. harassed each other's diplomats. The Cubans might break into homes to rearrange furniture or leave feces unflushed in a toilet. The Americans might conduct obvious break-ins and traffic stops, puncture tires or break headlights. Yet those pranks were primarily to pester, not to harm. What U.S. diplomats started reporting last November was altogether different. Diplomats and their families were getting sick. Some described bizarre, unexplained sounds, including grinding and high-pitched ringing. Victims even recounted how they could walk in and out of what seemed like powerful beams of sound that hit only certain rooms or even only parts of rooms, the AP reported this week. At the time, Washington and Havana were in frantic cooperation mode, working feverishly to lock in progress on everything from internet access to immigration rules before Barack Obama's presidency ended. Donald Trump's surprise election win on Nov. 8 meant the U.S. would soon be led by a president who'd threatened to reverse the rapprochement. As America awaited an unpredictable new administration, Cuba faced a pivotal moment, too. Fidel Castro died on Nov. 25. The revolutionary had reigned for nearly a half-century before ceding power to his brother, Raul, in his ailing last years. It was no secret in Cuba that Fidel, along with some supporters in the government, were uneasy about Raul Castro's opening with the U.S. 'There is a struggle going on for the soul of their revolution,' said Michael Parmly, who headed the U.S. diplomatic post in Havana from 2005 to 2008. 'It's entirely possible there are rogue elements.' ___ When the first diplomats came forward with their inexplicable episodes and symptoms, the U.S. didn't connect the dots. It took weeks before embassy officials pieced together 'clusters' of incidents, and multiple victims with confirmed health damage. By the time Obama left the White House on Jan. 20, talk of mysterious maladies had reached some officials in Washington. Word of sonic attacks hadn't reached the top echelons of the White House or U.S. State Department, three former U.S. officials told the AP. As Trump took office, a clearer picture started to emerge. On Feb. 17, the U.S. complained to Cuba's embassy in Washington and its foreign ministry in Havana. Soon came Castro, seeking out DeLaurentis directly. The attacks halted for a time. But several U.S. officials said it wasn't clear why. It wasn't long before the incidents started again, as mysteriously as they'd stopped. ___ Then the Canadians got hit. Between March and May, several households were hit with symptoms including nausea, headaches and nosebleeds, said a Canadian official with knowledge of his country's investigation. Then those attacks, too, ended. What culprit would want to attack both the U.S. and its northern neighbor? Cuba has no obvious grievances with Canada. The two countries have close ties. But perhaps Canadians were targeted to muddle the motive and throw investigators off the trail, another possibility U.S. authorities haven't eliminated. The Canadians tested some of their staff in Havana and recalled others home temporarily, the Canadian official said. Searching for its own answers, the U.S. Embassy conducted medical tests on staffers. Many were sent to the University of Miami for further examination. The State Department consulted with doctors at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania. The U.S. encouraged those institutions to keep what they knew private. In Havana's diplomatic circles, anxiety spread. The French Embassy tested employees after a staff member raised health concerns, according to a French diplomat familiar with the matter. False alarm; the tests turned up no signs of damage consistent with a sonic attack. The FBI traveled to Havana and swept some of the rooms where attacks were reported — a list that included homes and at least one hotel: the Spanish-run Hotel Capri, where visiting U.S. officials occasionally stay. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police flew down, too. Neither law enforcement agency found any sonic device, several officials told the AP. By May 23, the U.S. still had no answers. But something had to be done. The Trump administration expelled two Cuban diplomats from Washington to protest the communist government's failure to protect the safety of American diplomats. Neither country disclosed the expulsion at the time. Cuba didn't retaliate. The next month, Trump imposed some barriers to travel between the former Cold War foes. But there was no hint it was to punish Castro's government for the attacks. Trump left much of Obama's broader detente intact, including the two nations' re-opened embassies. ___ The diplomats suffered in private, until Aug. 9. News reports finally prompted the State Department to publicly acknowledge 'incidents which have caused a variety of physical symptoms' and were still under investigation. The AP learned they included concentration problems and even trouble recalling commonplace words. Two weeks later, the U.S. announced at least 16 Americans showed symptoms. At that point, the State Department said the incidents were 'not ongoing.' Still, the tally continued to rise — first to 19 victims, and then this week to 21. In the meantime, the State Department had to withdraw its assurance the attacks had long ceased. There had been another incident, on Aug. 21. 'The reality is, we don't know who or what has caused this,' State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Thursday. 'And that's why the investigation is underway.' ___ Lederman reported from Washington and Gillies from Toronto. Associated Press writers Angela Charlton in Paris, Jake Pearson in New York, and Matthew Lee, Bradley Klapper and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.
  Flash bangs fired during SWAT standoff in Atlanta
    Flash bangs fired during SWAT standoff in Atlanta
    Police have a home surrounded in southwest Atlanta and neighbors say officers forced them to leave their homes out of fear for their safety. Channel 2’s Liz Artz reported on Channel 2 Action News This Morning hearing flash bangs at the scene near Lee Street and Avon Avenue. Neighbors told authorities that they heard a couple arguing and then gunshots. A short time later, SWAT arrived. TRENDING STORIES: Judge on sentencing of killer brothers: 'The court system failed this community' Angry grandpa throws suspect off roof, ending police standoff Roswell teen's death on LSU campus 'possible hazing incident' “They actually had guns on us and when they realize our houses were separate and there wasn't a way for him to get to our house they thought we were helping them or something and told us to leave,” said resident Jeanna Sykes. We have a reporter and photographer on the scene – Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates. ATL SWAT trying to get suspected armed man out of his apartment live at 4:30AM @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nFwGnBxe36 — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) September 15, 2017
  Several people hurt in 'terrorist' incident at London train station
    Several people hurt in 'terrorist' incident at London train station
    Several people were hurt at a London underground station on Friday after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train,  Reuters reported. Police are treating what they originally called a “security situation” at the southwest station at Parsons Green as a terrorism incident. >> Read more trending news  “It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command,” London police said in a statement. Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, declared the blast a terrorist incident, the statement said. Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line were suspended, Transport for London said. London Ambulance Service said a number of responders, including its hazardous area response team, were at the scene alongside the police, CNN reported. Natasha Wills, the ambulance service's assistant director of operations, told CNN that 'Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it.' An unverified picture circulating on social media showed a white bucket with a supermarket freezer bag on the floor of one train carriage, Reuters reported. The bucket was in flames and there appeared to be wires coming out of the top. A witness told Reuters that there were six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at the Parsons Green station. The Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede, according to Reuters. “I was on (the) second carriage from the back. I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me,” Ola Fayankinnu, who was on the train, told Reuters. “A lot of people were trampled on. There were phones, hats, bags all over the place and when I looked back I saw a bag with flames. People were crying, shocked, a few people had been injured, some people had been trampled.” Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled, Reuters reported. A witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket, Reuters reported.
  Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp
    Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp
    The row of tents and tarps stretches two miles along the parched riverbed and houses hundreds of homeless. The garbage-strewn strip is also the site of a popular bike path where cyclists in colorful gear zoom by those seeking food, a shower or a job. Over the past two years, the trail that cuts through the heart of Southern California's Orange County has become the site of a ballooning homeless encampment that officials say has been fueled by exorbitant housing costs, mental illness and drug use. Amid an uproar from residents, the city of Anaheim declared an emergency Wednesday in an attempt to cope with the crisis and speed the addition of shelter beds. A day earlier, Orange County officials passed a measure to step up police patrols. 'It has grown to a number where they can't just go in and enforce the anti-camping (ordinance) because you can't in one fell swoop find a bed for every one of these people,' said Mike Lyster, a city spokesman. Anaheim is the latest California city to declare a state of emergency because of a growing homeless crisis. San Diego is struggling with a hepatitis outbreak that has killed 16 and is spreading among the homeless population. Denise Romo, 55, is among those living along the Santa Ana River in Anaheim, not far from the stadium that is home to the Los Angles Angels. She said she lost her $250-a-week babysitting job after she was struck last year by a car and her arm was fractured. She couldn't pay for the motel room she rented and wound up homeless. After seeing people on the riverbed, Romo decided to give it a try and said she feels much safer than on the streets. She has carved out a small area with a tent and lawn chair for herself and a black dog named Girl and said she tries to steer clear of other areas of the homeless encampment plagued by drugs and theft. 'I don't know where I'm going to go,' she said, adding that her two sons are in jail. 'If I could get shelter, I'd go to a shelter.' The Orange County Sheriff's Department plans to boost patrols starting Friday to curtail crime on the trail. Officials earlier this year hired a nonprofit for a six-month pilot project to connect homeless to housing and resources and so far, 60 people have moved out, said Carrie Braun, a county spokeswoman. 'If you are considering to get resources, this is a time to get resources,' she said, adding the eventual goal is to clear the area. The county recently opened a year-round homeless shelter and is expanding it but more housing options are needed, she said. Anaheim resident Shaun Dove welcomed his city's move but wishes it came sooner. The 45-year-old started an online petition after neighbors complained of stolen bikes and a rise in homeless. 'It is two years too late, but at least you're doing it now,' he said of Anaheim's resolution. Lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California said court rulings have held that authorities can't move homeless residents without an alternative. They said they're concerned about where Anaheim officials intend to move people, many of whom are disabled or ill. Officials said they hope to help those on the strip who want to leave. Angela Peifer, 32, is one of them. She has a job as a caregiver but only 16 hours a week, which isn't enough for her to move to a new place with her fiancé and two dogs. 'I'm so ready to get out of here,' she said. But not everyone is convinced a roof over their heads is the answer. Lee Redmond, 63, said been out of a job for six years and can't see anyone hiring him at his age. 'I don't like being inside,' Redmond said. 'I'm OK inside for a night or two, and I've got to come back out.' ___ Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.
  NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears fiery finale
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears fiery finale
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn closed in on its fiery finish early Friday, following a remarkable journey of 20 years. Cassini was on course to plunge through Saturn's atmosphere and vaporize like a meteor. Flight controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory expect one last burst of scientific data from Cassini, before the radio waves go flat — and the spacecraft falls silent. While saddened like everyone else, program manager Earl Maize said he felt great pride and couldn't have asked for more from 'such an incredible machine.' The only spacecraft to ever orbit Saturn, Cassini showed us the planet, its rings and moons up close in all their glory. Perhaps most tantalizing, ocean worlds were unveiled by Cassini and its hitchhiking companion, the Huygens lander, on the moons Enceladus and Titan, which could possibly harbor life. 'We've left the world informed but still wondering,' Maize said earlier this week. 'We've got to go back. We know it.' Cassini was dutiful into the final hours, taking one last batch of pictures before its final job: sampling the atmosphere at the gas giant and spewing the data back to Earth. The spacecraft was expected to tumble out of control while plummeting at 76,000 mph (122,000 kph). Project officials invited ground telescopes to look for Cassini's last-gasp flash, but weren't hopeful it would be spotted from a billion miles away. Confirmation that Cassini had burned up was expected just before 8 a.m. EDT. It takes 83 minutes for a signal from the spacecraft to reach Earth. This Grand Finale, as NASA calls it, came about as Cassini's fuel tank started getting low after 13 years exploring the planet. Scientists wanted to prevent Cassini from crashing into Enceladus or Titan — and contaminating those pristine worlds. And so in April, Cassini was directed into the previously unexplored gap between Saturn's cloud tops and the rings. Twenty-two times, Cassini entered the gap and came out again. The last time was last week. Maize said all the staff would be on hand 'as our faithful traveler from Earth makes its final goodbye.' Their farewells already said, team members planned to raise their glasses in a final salute. The leader of Cassini's imaging team, Carolyn Porco, a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, was so involved with the mission for so long that now, 'I consider it the start of life, part two.' Cassini departed Earth in 1997 and arrived at the solar system's second largest planet in 2004. The European Huygens landed on big moon Titan in 2005. Nothing from Earth has landed farther. In all, Cassini collected more than 453,000 images and traveled 4.9 billion miles. It was an international endeavor, with 27 nations taking part. The final price tag was $3.9 billion. ___ Online: NASA: https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/
