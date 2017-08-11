Fla. school district to offer parents free translation service

Orange County Public Schools will offer a free new translation service to non-English speakers during the new school year, district officials said.

A hotline that can only be used on campus will give parents access to translators of 200 languages.

Almost 4,000 Haitian Creole-speaking students are enrolled for the upcoming school year. Most of the students will attend Oak Ridge High School, Robinswoods Middle School or Palmetto Elementary School.

Lublyne Moncoey, who moved from Haiti to Orlando at the age off 11, said it was difficult to learn a new language. She said a translation service would have been helpful to her and her family.

"If I had that, I know it would have helped me," she said. "We kind of had to help ourselves, like go to the library and get a dictionary."

Officials said the district already provides free translation services at monthly parent meetings.

Schools will soon have vocabulary charts in other languages, including Haitian Creole.

