'Fixer Upper' couple criticized over new home decor line at Target

On Tuesday, Chip and Joanna Gaines, of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” announced plans for a new home-decor line to hit Target stores nationwide in November.

“Just as we’ve never created an exclusive line of product for a retailer before, Target has never done anything like this before either,” Chip Gaines wrote in a blog post. “This stuff is gorgeous. (Joanna and Target’s design team) have all spent so much time thoughtfully creating these beautiful basics. A lot of heart and soul has been poured into every last piece ... and I think people are going to be able to feel that.”

Many excited fans took to social media to express excitement and support for the couple’s new brand, Hearth & Hand.

In his blog post, Chip Gaines explained some of the reasons the couple has enjoyed working with Target:

“Despite our initial insecurities about partnering with a large retailer, Target has exceeded our expectations every step of the way. With our friends, our family and with the people we do business with, we are serious about continually finding common ground ... One of the main reasons we decided to team up with Target is because we have found them to be the gold-standard when it comes to generosity and giving. This really resonates with us. Jo and I believe that to whom much is given, much is required. As our platform has grown, so has our desire to help communities far beyond Waco, Texas.

“Right now, Joanna is busy designing some pretty incredible updates for the community dining room at Target House, which serves hundreds of families whose kids are being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Target House is a free home away from home for St. Jude patients and their families during the hardest of life’s circumstances, providing a safe place for these families to be together. In November, we’ll get to reveal the updated dining room to the families of St. Jude, and then share a meal together to kick off the holiday season. We are humbled to be even a small part of their stories and thankful that this collaboration gives us the opportunity to be involved in such meaningful projects, like this one with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)