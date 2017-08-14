ORLEANS, Mass. - A Cape Cod charter fishing captain caught some exciting shark footage over the weekend.
Hap Farrell shared footage of a Great White Shark breaching the water behind his boat to steal a passenger's catch.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed the video shows a white shark breaching. Experts told Boston 25 it's unclear whether white shark breaches are rare in the Cape Cod area or just rarely witnessed.
Farrell said he saw at least two sharks snag stripers from people fishing on his boat on the 12th, but this one was the more spectacular.
Fishing boat catches spectacular video of shark breaching off Cape Cod
"We were fishing out of Rock Harbor in Orleans, Mass. on Cape Cod," Farrell told Boston 25 News "The area we were fishing is called Billingsgate Shoals.
In the video, you can see the shark leap out of the water as it attacks the fish.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself