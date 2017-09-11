Listen Live
National
First responder contracts deadly bacteria in Harvey floodwaters, ends up in ICU
Close

First responder contracts deadly bacteria in Harvey floodwaters, ends up in ICU

Flesh Eating Bacteria Facts Myths and Precautions

First responder contracts deadly bacteria in Harvey floodwaters, ends up in ICU

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Texas first responder who helped rescue people from the floodwaters Hurricane Harvey unleashed upon Houston nearly died after he contracted deadly flesh-eating bacteria.

J.R. Atkins, a former firefighter and medic, told KPRC-TV in Houston that he recognized the symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis right away after a mosquito bite near his wrist became infected. The serious skin infection kills a body’s soft tissue.

“The next morning, it had gone across the bone on the bottom side of my wrist,” Atkins, of Missouri City, told the news station. “Then, like, maybe four or five hours later, it crossed the wrist and got into my hand. Anytime the (swelling) moves across the joint, that’s, I’ve always (been) told that’s a bad thing.”

Emergency room staff at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land also recognized the danger when he went for treatment, KPRC-TV reported. They rushed him to the intensive care unit and Atkins, who was already developing sepsis, underwent several surgeries to eliminate dead and dying tissue.

>> Read more trending news

Atkins, who was released from the hospital Sunday, said he was speaking out because he knows that people without his training in floodwater rescues might not recognize the signs of the infection if they are exposed to the bacteria.

“What I would like people to understand is that I went out in storm water,” Atkins said. “I didn’t go out in sewage, and so if you look at what’s going on in Houston and you look at the drainage issues, there’s way worse stuff in there.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number of dangerous bacteria can cause necrotizing fasciitis, though group A strep bacteria is the most common. The bacteria spread quickly, infecting the fascia, or the connective tissue that surrounds a person’s muscles, nerves, fat and blood vessels.

The infection can also damage the tissue surrounding the fascia and cause the infected tissue to die, the CDC reported. The infected person can lose that tissue, including entire limbs, and the illness can turn fatal. 

Symptoms can start just hours after an injury, and at first, the pain or soreness can mimic the feeling of a pulled muscle, the CDC said. The person’s skin may become warm, with a red or purple color, and it may begin to swell rapidly. 

Other symptoms may include ulcers, blisters or black spots on the skin, fever, chills, fatigue and vomiting. 

A person infected with necrotizing fasciitis needs immediate medical attention. Treatment typically includes hospitalization, strong IV antibiotics and surgery to remove dead tissue. 

Surgery is often the only way to stop the spread of the infection, the CDC said

To prevent infection, people should practice good wound care, including keeping draining or open wounds covered with clean, dry bandages. First aid should be applied as soon as possible to any break in the skin. 

People with open wounds or skin infections should avoid spending time in natural bodies of water, as well as whirlpools, hot tubs and swimming pools. 

To learn more about necrotizing fasciitis from the CDC, click here

Members of the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma help rescue flood victims Sept. 2, 2017, after torrential rains from Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey caused widespread flooding in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 25, dumped more than 50 inches of rain in and around Houston.
Hurricane Harvey rescue

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images
Members of the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma help rescue flood victims Sept. 2, 2017, after torrential rains from Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey caused widespread flooding in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 25, dumped more than 50 inches of rain in and around Houston.
News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Pence: Flight 93 passengers might have save his life on 9/11
    Pence: Flight 93 passengers might have save his life on 9/11
    Vice President Mike Pence told the family and friends of the victims of United Flight 93 attending the 16th anniversary ceremony in Pennsylvania that the passengers might well have saved his life. Monday's somber service began at 9:45 a.m., the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. The Republican said he was in Washington, as a member of Congress, on 9/11, and learned that the Capitol was a possible target of the hijacked plane, which was only 12 minutes away. 'It was the longest 12 minutes of my life,' he said, adding they soon learned the plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania. Thirty-three passengers and seven crew members were killed. 'Without regard to personal safety, they rushed forward to save lives,' he said. 'I will always believe that I and many others in our nation's capital were able to go home that day and hug our families because of the courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Flight 93.' The day began with the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims' names, and remarks by Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. The ceremony marked the beginning of the end of a $46 million effort to transform the rural Pennsylvania crash site into a national memorial park. Ground was broken Sunday on the final element of the Flight 93 National Memorial — a 93-foot tall Tower of Voices. The tower, to be built near the park's entrance, will feature 40 tubular metal wind chimes, one each for the victims. Bill Adderly, the father of flight attendant CeeCee Ross Lyles, said the Tower of Voices is an apt ending to the memorial site. 'We were here two days after the crash, and never in our imagination did we believe it would be this beautiful,' said Adderly, of Fort Pierce, Florida. 'The bells, the ringing, I could hear our daughter's voice in it. She loved to sing. She loved to praise the Lord.' Actual construction on the tower will begin later this month. It should be completed in time to dedicate the tower for the 17th anniversary ceremony next year.
  • Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Metro Atlanta roads were stretched thin last week and through the weekend as people evacuated Florida as Hurricane Irma approached. Many people have horror stories about the mad dash to get out of the state and into Georgia ahead of the storm. Along with worrying about whether their homes will be standing, evacuees told WSBTV.com that they are also concerned about what traffic will be like next week when everyone goes home. >> Read more trending news Evacuee John Glowacki said it took him five and a half hours to drive from the Georgia-Florida line to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He said he was trying to take his mind off whether or not his house would be standing when he returned to Florida. Still, he said, 'I can't believe all of the wonderful people here.”  Glowacki is one of hundreds of people who have spent the last few days at the campgrounds, which have been opened to evacuees. Russel Gorniak, another evacuee, told WSBTV.com that 'a 200-mile trip took me about 13 hours.'  But traffic improved on Interstate 75 in metro Atlanta over the weekend, compared to when evacuees filled the interstate during the week. 'I hope it's not like it was coming up here, but God only knows. Let's put it that way,' Gorniak said.  Another couple said they avoided traffic on the way to metro Atlanta, but missed out on a hotel.  'We left Spring Hill after finding out there wasn't a hotel available within 500 miles,' Gary Houston said. He said now he's more concerned about the gas supply when it's time to get back on the road.  Most people said since severe weather is expected in the metro Monday and Tuesday, they will wait until Wednesday to head back to Florida.
  • Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court on refugee ban
    Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court on refugee ban
    The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. The Justice Department's high court filing Monday follows an appeals court ruling last week that would allow refugees to enter the United States if a resettlement agency in the U.S. had agreed to take them in. The appellate ruling could take effect as soon as Tuesday and could apply to up to 24,000 refugees. The administration is not challenging the part of the ruling that applies to a temporary ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. The appeals court ruled that grandparents and cousins of people already in the U.S. can't be excluded from the country under the travel ban.
